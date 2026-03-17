Over 1,000 passengers affected as flight cancellations continue at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport

A total of 12 flights were canceled this Tuesday at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in Carolina due to weather conditions in the United States.

According to the updated report shared this morning by Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC., as a result of atmospheric events affecting the mainland United States, seven inbound flights to Puerto Rico were canceled, while one was delayed.

Similarly, five outbound flights from the island were also canceled.

According to the information provided, the airlines American Airlines, Frontier, JetBlue, and Spirit Airlines have seen their scheduled flights affected to and from places such as Pennsylvania, Illinois, Florida, New York, and Texas.

In total, 1,349 passengers have been affected by the flight cancellations, according to Aerostar.

Vuelos cancelados en Puerto Rico por mal tiempo en Estados Unidos hoy, martes 17 de marzo. (Suministrada)

The eastern half of the United States faced a series of heavy snowfalls and strong winds on Monday, as severe weather swept across much of the country and left roads impassable in the north-central region, The Associated Press reported.

PUBLICIDAD

Meteorologists indicated that the Mid-Atlantic states and Washington, D.C., were at the highest risk of strong winds and tornadoes. The cold front was expected to move offshore from the East Coast by Tuesday, leaving behind a sharp drop in temperatures, experts said.

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