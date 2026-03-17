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Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Over 1,000 passengers affected as flight cancellations continue at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport

Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC. explained that this is due to weather conditions in the United States.

March 17, 2026 - 11:32 AM

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The government announced that 214 calls were received through the 1-800-981-7575 number, a telephone line set up by the Tourism Company to assist visitors. (Carlos Giusti/Staff)
Andrea Guemárez Soto
By Andrea Guemárez Soto
Periodista de Breaking Newsandrea.guemarez@gfrmedia.com

A total of 12 flights were canceled this Tuesday at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in Carolina due to weather conditions in the United States.

RELATED

According to the updated report shared this morning by Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC., as a result of atmospheric events affecting the mainland United States, seven inbound flights to Puerto Rico were canceled, while one was delayed.

Similarly, five outbound flights from the island were also canceled.

According to the information provided, the airlines American Airlines, Frontier, JetBlue, and Spirit Airlines have seen their scheduled flights affected to and from places such as Pennsylvania, Illinois, Florida, New York, and Texas.

In total, 1,349 passengers have been affected by the flight cancellations, according to Aerostar.

Vuelos cancelados en Puerto Rico por mal tiempo en Estados Unidos hoy, martes 17 de marzo.
Vuelos cancelados en Puerto Rico por mal tiempo en Estados Unidos hoy, martes 17 de marzo. (Suministrada)

The eastern half of the United States faced a series of heavy snowfalls and strong winds on Monday, as severe weather swept across much of the country and left roads impassable in the north-central region, The Associated Press reported.

Meteorologists indicated that the Mid-Atlantic states and Washington, D.C., were at the highest risk of strong winds and tornadoes. The cold front was expected to move offshore from the East Coast by Tuesday, leaving behind a sharp drop in temperatures, experts said.

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This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

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Aerostar Airport HoldingsPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Andrea Guemárez Soto
Andrea Guemárez SotoArrow Icon
Trabajé como productora de contenido para Equilátera. Como parte de ello, redacté breves reportajes sobre temas de salud que se publicaron como suplementos en El Nuevo Día y Primera Hora. Además,...
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