Textile and military apparel manufacturer moves to Puerto Rico

Bethel Protective Systems, LLC, a military apparel manufacturer, will establish itself in Puerto Rico, specifically in Barceloneta, after receiving a $1.8 million incentive from the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC).

Secretary Sebastián Negrón Reichard reiterated that the New Jersey-based company will invest $8 million in Puerto Rico in the first phase, in which 400 jobs are expected to be created. Negrón Reichard will inaugurate the company on Monday along with Governor Jenniffer González Colón.

“We are providing $1.8 million from the economic incentives fund, of which $600,000 is for job creation, $900,000 is for machinery and equipment and $309,000 for infrastructure,” the secretary told El Nuevo Día. “These incentives are only given when the company shows us that it has achieved what is required in the contracts. Incentives are not paid if they don’t compare machinery, if they don’t hire employees or don’t invest in infrastructure.”

PUBLICIDAD

He reiterated that the company’s commitment is to reach 400 employees, although he said that plans are to continue growing.

“We’re all rowing for that number so that it can then grow more,” he said.

Soraya Morón Vélez, assistant secretary of Business Development and Entrepreneurship at DDEC, explained that one of the attractions of locating the company in Puerto Rico is that they can continue to participate in auctions to supply the federal government from here.

The textile company will transfer part of its operations to the Palmas Altas Industrial Park in Barceloneta, in a building that was previously abandoned.

The manufacturing facility will design, tailor and produce military and commercial uniforms and protective products, primarily for federal defense and security agencies.

“The military apparel manufacturing sector has strategic relevance to our nation’s military landscape and policy. Puerto Rico has decades of experience in textile and military apparel, which gives it a reputation for reliability in quality and contract compliance. This investment will help diversify the island’s industrial base, generating jobs and positioning us as a strategic center for textile manufacturing, all with the ‘Made in USA’ seal," the governor said in written statements.

“This investment is the result of our administration’s proactive approach: Bethel spent 6 years looking for a place to expand its operations, and through our Executive Concierge and the reshoring strategy established in Executive Order 2025-012, we were able to secure this opportunity for Puerto Rico," he added.

Negrón Reichard said “with the establishment of a new textile company on the island, we reaffirm the strength and competitiveness of Puerto Rico as a strategic supplier to the federal government in the manufacture of uniforms and military items.

PUBLICIDAD

According to Negrón Reichard, a multi-million dollar investment in machinery, infrastructure and equipment is contemplated to create hundreds of jobs in two years, with an estimated annual payroll of $10 million.

“In the long term, the company plans to further expand its operations on the island, which provides opportunities for our workforce and strengthens U.S. supply security especially at the current juncture when high-stakes geopolitical events are taking place globally,” he said.

The DDEC secretary recalled that the "reshoring" effort to date has generated commitments of $274 million in investment and 2,186 jobs since the beginning of this administration, positioning Puerto Rico as a key destination. In addition, he said the agency is supporting the project with $1,809,000 from the Economic Incentives Fund: $600,000 for job creation, $900,000 for machinery and equipment, and $309,000 for infrastructure.

Roberto Lefranc, executive director of the Industrial Development Company (PRIDCO), indicated that the building to be leased by Bethel consists of 34,926 square feet.

“We will continue to facilitate more foreign and local companies to put into 100% production the portfolio of industrial properties that are available in different regions, for the benefit of the development of our island,” he said.

Bethel Industries, headquartered in New Jersey, began operations in 1992. Since the arrival of the company’s current president, it has experienced steady growth since its incorporation in 2010, quadrupling its revenues, reflecting record profitability over the past three years and being profitable for the past 20 years. The company has approximately 500 operators. The company has established itself as a strategic supplier to various Department of Defense and law enforcement organizations, offering a wide range of tactical and protective equipment.

PUBLICIDAD

“Bethel Protective Systems has chosen Barceloneta to invest in a new manufacturing facility to produce state-of-the-art protective clothing for Department of Defense personnel. Thanks to the support of the government of Puerto Rico and the municipality of Barceloneta, we plan to create up to 400 jobs in two years, with the potential for even more growth. These positions will play a key role in improving the safety and security of those serving in our armed forces," said company president Christopher Kim.

Currently, the company’s contracts are worth approximately $900 million over the next 8 years, the agency reports in a press release. In addition, it has received a $17 million federal grant for advanced manufacturing, including advanced laser cutting, state-of-the-art bulletproof vests and automation, which will bring high-paying job opportunities to Puerto Rico. They plan to bring that technological capability to the island.

“Bethel Protective Systems’ arrival in Puerto Rico reaffirms the island’s potential to become a strategic partner in the defense sector. Our position as a U.S. jurisdiction, combined with decades of manufacturing experience and a highly skilled workforce, puts us at a strategic advantage to supply critical protective products and military textiles. This project will not only bring investment and jobs to Barceloneta, but demonstrates that Puerto Rico can be an essential part of the supply chain that strengthens national security," said Ella Woger Nieves, chief executive officer of Invest Puerto Rico.