Civic responsibility to stop the spread of the virus

The increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations amid this new scenario of economic reactivation calls Puerto Rico to prove that we have the same will and discipline we had during the first period of the emergency to stop a dangerous upsurge of cases.

It is of vital importance that the government keep citizens informed with accurate and updated data that allows them to understand the current risks. Yesterday it was revealed that hospitalizations reached a record high on April 30 and remained that way throughout the first week of May. Yesterday, the number of hospitalizations increased by 20 in just one day, which represented a peak since the emergency began in mid-March. Around noon, the Health Department reported that the highest number was 201 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which also happened yesterday.

This is the first time the government provides a list of daily hospitalizations since April, despite claims about accuracy in case count. Government secrecy over a public health emergency makes it difficult for people to understand the extent of the risk. Hospitals representatives have drawn the line at 200 to 300 hospitalizations as the alarm for the health care system. We must not wait to act.

PUBLICIDAD

There were 147 COVID-19 patients hospitalized until Thursday; eleven in intensive care units; seven connected to ventilators. There are 159 deaths associated with the virus. Five people were diagnosed in an elderly care facility, one of whom died. This would be the first event in these centers, which have been hotspots of transmission and death in other countries.

Although older adults are at high risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from the virus, the population group between the ages of 30-39 is the third in confirmed cases on the island. Several weeks ago, a young woman died of coronavirus at the age of 27.

Experts warn about so-called superspreaders that, even without symptoms, can unleash an exponential chain of contagion. With data and reasons, these professionals have expressed concern about crowding without proper protection on beaches, entertainment areas, and political activities. They also warn of the continuous flow of U.S. travelers, many arriving from cities where cases have skyrocketed, including states with a high concentration of Puerto Ricans such as Florida and Texas.

Citizens are aware of the measures that should be taken to prevent contagion: cover their mouth and nose when leaving home, keep a distance of at least six feet between people and wash hands with soap and water frequently. These actions are essential in workplaces and public services areas. Employers and businesses are responsible for ensuring that the guidelines are followed. The World Health Organization noted yesterday that COVID-19 can be airborne indoors, so new precautions must be taken in poorly ventilated areas.

PUBLICIDAD

We insist that it is urgent to keep citizens updated to help them understand that the pandemic is not over. And this is a government key responsibility. Meanwhile, amid the island´s primary race, some politicians have not been complying with health recommendations. In the United States, reckless practices, despite the spread of the virus, are linked to cases skyrocketing. As in Brazil, denying the risks the COVID-19 poses has led to the uncontrolled spread of a virus that leaves a painful death trail.

Almost four months after the state of emergency was declared, it would be absurd to waste the sacrifice already made on the island, which was among the first countries to take wise prevention measures against the pandemic early on. So, in Puerto Rico, our mission is to redouble civic responsibility and come together to stop the advance of this dangerous virus.