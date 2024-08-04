The start of a new school year revitalizes family dynamics as an engine of energy.

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

The return to the classroom not only reorganizes routines, but also renews dreams and raises the expectations of fathers, mothers and students. They all unite around the legitimate desire to progress, supported by the teaching provided by Puerto Rico’s teachers.

Here we face challenges similar to those affecting public and private education around the world. Chalk and blackboard coexist with digital screens, forcing teachers to develop diverse skills to capture students’ attention at a time when smartphones, paradoxically, undermine the promise of efficiency, as many of their applications are more entertaining than useful for personal growth and learning.

The low birth rate is another phenomenon that impacts education. Counting absences becomes a dramatic exercise that affects both families and students. The decrease in enrollment has led to the closure of educational establishments and a reorganization of others, in addition to an inevitable pilgrimage of parents to find a suitable place to receive their sons and daughters.

It is true that the island’s school population has decreased, but those students who attend classes must benefit from an administrative and teaching staff that has, by the same token, more capacity to offer quality and attention. Student aggregation is no longer the norm in the sector.

From 2012 to 2022, certified enrollment fell from 452,740 to 250,668. Another relevant indicator is the closure of 638 schools between August 2012 and May 2021, with the Mayagüez region being the most affected, with 113 closures.

Private institutions have also experienced adjustments. The number of students has decreased from 130,899 to 108,843, a 17 percent drop. The sense of community is not taught in a regular course, but is forged in the culture of each school.

Puerto Ricans are aware of histories and traditions that have been disappearing from our daily landscape, where education acts as a melting pot. For this reason, the initiative of the alumni of Colegio de La Inmaculada in Santurce is admirable.

Like other Catholic schools, lack of enrollment and financial challenges threatened the existence of this 136-year-old institution. Motivated by their love for their alma mater, alumni returned to draw solutions and paint a colorful future that deserves recognition. La Inmaculada is still standing; it is not closing.

Puerto Rico is privileged to have one of its own as U.S. Secretary of Education. Miguel Cardona does not forget his roots and has put his heart and determination into revitalizing the island’s educational system. That desire should not be disappointed.

Therefore, it is imperative to correct the course of the Department of Education’s valuable Education Decentralization and Regional Autonomy Initiative (IDEAR). Unfortunately, the plan has seen its original intent tarnished, leading to the resignation of valuable experts.

There is still time to redirect the course. Modernization must be synonymous with efficiency in times when logistics is a basic management tool.

The centralized approach is obsolete, inefficient and lacking in transparency. The educational level of a country defines its future. Puerto Rico has been the cradle of exemplary educators.

On these bases, Puerto Rican pedagogy is about to restart, in a few days, the adventure of continuing to build the country from its roots. We must all join forces to support this noble mission.

---