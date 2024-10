With Election Day fast approaching, Puerto Rican residents face 15 critical days, at the end of which we bear the serious responsibility of electing the individuals who will lead the destiny of our country, with all that entails, for the next four years.

In this final stretch, in these last days that we have to weigh such a tremendously important decision, we expect—and need—a calm, measured, and prudent public discourse. One focused on ideas rather than personal attacks, which will help the electorate make rational decisions, not ones based on emotions or fears.

Unfortunately, this has not been the tone of much of the campaign so far. On the contrary, we’ve seen rampant personal attacks, stridency, tension, lies, and the spreading of fear, all of which can be witnessed in any media or social network these days.

These damaging dynamics do not always originate directly from the candidates, and of course, no candidate can fully control what their followers do or say. However, they hold significant influence over their supporters and can request moderation and prudence in their rhetoric. Not to mention the example they can—and should—set in how they conduct themselves in public discourse.

Therefore, we call upon the candidates, their spokespersons, and their followers to practice prudence and restraint in public discourse, to reduce personal attacks (which, while we won’t repeat them here, we all know have stooped to unimaginable levels), and to focus the valuable remaining time on their plans and proposals.

The rhetoric of tension, the caricaturing of opponents, and the exaggerated, often false, statements—especially in advertising—confuse the electorate and foster a climate of social anxiety, distrust, and polarization. This is harmful and benefits no one. Such hostility divides families, and sadly, as harsh as it may sound, it causes emotional wounds that are difficult to heal once the electoral process is over.

Puerto Rico does not need this. As we have said before in this space, what our society needs are thoughtful, conscientious discussions about the pressing problems we face.

These include the ongoing issues of poverty and violence, the intolerably slow pace of reconstruction, the fragility of our electrical grid, the challenge of revitalizing the economy and improving public education, and how to address the health care system’s problems, climate change, and more. None of these serious challenges are resolved by the incessant stream of insults, attacks, and lies that dominate social media.

For the sake of our country and our children, it is time to put an end to this harmful dynamic. We advocate for serenity and prudence in these final days of the campaign, creating an environment conducive to everyone making their choice according to their conscience, without the noise and tension that has plagued much of the election season. Ideally, the goal should be that each person makes their decision free from fear and pressure.

Those who promote divisive rhetoric seem to forget that, the day after the elections, we will all still live in the same homeland—a small island, not a continent—where we will continue to see each other and, ideally, work together for the good of our country. We hope that, in the campaign’s final stage, reason will prevail, and that, once the voting concludes, the unity we need to implement the right initiatives to revitalize Puerto Rico will be strengthened.

