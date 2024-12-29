Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
30 de diciembre de 2024
78°nubes rotas
EnglishEditorial
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:The law of common sense must prevail when driving

December 29, 2024 - 1:32 PM

We are entering a period of celebrations and parties, where 2025 and, later, Three Kings Day are looming. Unfortunately, it is also the beginning of a season prone to excesses, especially irresponsible driving under the influence of alcohol.

RELATED

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

Drinking alcohol and driving are not a good mix. Two out of every five traffic accidents involve an intoxicated driver, and surprisingly, 69% have a blood alcohol level at or above 0.08%. To understand how these levels are reached, just one or two beers can lead to a 0.02% increase in blood alcohol within 30 to 70 minutes of consumption.

This situation is not just an innocent pleasure. One drink too many affects visual functions without being immediately noticeable. As intake increases, reaction, balance and motor coordination abilities are impaired.

An interesting and comprehensive study on driving under the influence of alcohol in Puerto Rico, conducted in 2019, revealed results that probably have not changed drastically. During an annual measurement, the rate of drunk driving showed increases, while the cases of arrests resulted much lower over time.

This research, developed by specialists from the Universities of Berkeley and Puerto Rico (UPR), among other research centers, indicated that the final perception of the majority of men and women who had reported having consumed alcohol was that the police would stop and arrest drivers after having had “too much” to drink. This despite the fact that almost all adults interviewed were aware of the legal limit and agreed that drinking and driving is a threat to personal and family safety.

When is someone considered to have had “too much” to drink?

According to a table published by the Automobile Accident Compensation Administration (ACCA), a blood alcohol level of 0.08% means loss of mobility in the small muscles responsible, for example, for focusing vision. Also, the ability to maneuver the steering wheel and to react to emergency driving situations is slowed down.

If the blood alcohol level reaches 0.10%, the impairment is even greater, affecting speech and causing deficiencies in motor coordination and slowed thinking, making it difficult to stay in a single lane and to brake in time.

The expressions we often use to justify poor driving behavior (such as “flying low” or “cupcake cutting”) may sound like the exploits of a racing driver. However, neither highways, let alone urban streets, are racing circuits.

While the law of reasonableness is not explicitly written into the codes, it could be argued that a first principle should be that before drinking, a responsible driver should be designated so that the celebration does not end in tragedy. Alternatively, transportation options can be considered.

Is it not a gesture of genuine civic friendship to prioritize driving safety in Puerto Rico? Solidarity is a fundamental part of our national identity. We are pleased to hear visitors praise the qualities of our island. We are fortunate to live in such a beautiful place, where the heritage of our people and our way of being are truly unique.

This combination explains why we are always among the most appreciated destinations by travelers in the world. This value is amplified when we value our conviviality. This is recorded in thousands of selfies that capture these days scenes of family reunions and moments with friends.

The photographs immortalize moments of joy and hope for what 2025 will bring, uniting individual and collective yearnings. It is these colors of celebration that should shine, eclipsing the shadows brought by drunk driving.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
Puerto Rico
We are part ofThe Trust Project
El diario de hoy
lunes, 30 de diciembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: