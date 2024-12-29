We are entering a period of celebrations and parties, where 2025 and, later, Three Kings Day are looming. Unfortunately, it is also the beginning of a season prone to excesses, especially irresponsible driving under the influence of alcohol.

Lee este artículo en español.

Drinking alcohol and driving are not a good mix. Two out of every five traffic accidents involve an intoxicated driver, and surprisingly, 69% have a blood alcohol level at or above 0.08%. To understand how these levels are reached, just one or two beers can lead to a 0.02% increase in blood alcohol within 30 to 70 minutes of consumption.

This situation is not just an innocent pleasure. One drink too many affects visual functions without being immediately noticeable. As intake increases, reaction, balance and motor coordination abilities are impaired.

An interesting and comprehensive study on driving under the influence of alcohol in Puerto Rico, conducted in 2019, revealed results that probably have not changed drastically. During an annual measurement, the rate of drunk driving showed increases, while the cases of arrests resulted much lower over time.

This research, developed by specialists from the Universities of Berkeley and Puerto Rico (UPR), among other research centers, indicated that the final perception of the majority of men and women who had reported having consumed alcohol was that the police would stop and arrest drivers after having had “too much” to drink. This despite the fact that almost all adults interviewed were aware of the legal limit and agreed that drinking and driving is a threat to personal and family safety.

When is someone considered to have had “too much” to drink?

According to a table published by the Automobile Accident Compensation Administration (ACCA), a blood alcohol level of 0.08% means loss of mobility in the small muscles responsible, for example, for focusing vision. Also, the ability to maneuver the steering wheel and to react to emergency driving situations is slowed down.

If the blood alcohol level reaches 0.10%, the impairment is even greater, affecting speech and causing deficiencies in motor coordination and slowed thinking, making it difficult to stay in a single lane and to brake in time.

The expressions we often use to justify poor driving behavior (such as “flying low” or “cupcake cutting”) may sound like the exploits of a racing driver. However, neither highways, let alone urban streets, are racing circuits.

While the law of reasonableness is not explicitly written into the codes, it could be argued that a first principle should be that before drinking, a responsible driver should be designated so that the celebration does not end in tragedy. Alternatively, transportation options can be considered.

Is it not a gesture of genuine civic friendship to prioritize driving safety in Puerto Rico? Solidarity is a fundamental part of our national identity. We are pleased to hear visitors praise the qualities of our island. We are fortunate to live in such a beautiful place, where the heritage of our people and our way of being are truly unique.

This combination explains why we are always among the most appreciated destinations by travelers in the world. This value is amplified when we value our conviviality. This is recorded in thousands of selfies that capture these days scenes of family reunions and moments with friends.

The photographs immortalize moments of joy and hope for what 2025 will bring, uniting individual and collective yearnings. It is these colors of celebration that should shine, eclipsing the shadows brought by drunk driving.

