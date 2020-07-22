The State Election Commission must protect votes

The State Election Commission is called upon to overcome without delay those marked deficiencies that undermine preparations for primary elections to choose candidates for hundreds of government positions that will be decided in general elections.

The delay in printing ballots, which prevents the programming of electronic counting machines, stands out among the problems in the run-up to the election. Besides, as we publish in today's edition, there are other technical and logistical delays, just 18 days before the primary election.

These failures generate doubts about the operational capacity of the agency responsible for organizing elections which are essential to strengthen our democracy. The SEC must achieve the adjustments necessary to encourage electoral participation and increase public confidence.

In that sense, it is urgent to achieve good communication between the presidency and election commissioners, as the beginning of the early vote approaches, starting August 1, as part of the New Progressive and Popular Democratic primary elections.

Election commissioners have blamed the agency president for delays in logistics. The president stressed that the parties have primary responsibility in this election. There is concern that recriminations that do not lead to solutions will further hinder the unfinished efforts. It is time to work in consensus to ensure transparent and efficient primary elections and to strengthen the electoral institution.

The delay in election preparations also shows the agency did not achieve the necessary adjustments to meet the budget and personnel reductions. Recent salary increases for staff close to the SEC presidency are a deviation from administrative prudence.

In past decades, the Puerto Rican election system was a model of transparency and consensus for Latin American countries and other regions. Today, however, efficiency does not seem to be a priority.

Last week, the PNP's misprinted ballots resulted in monetary losses and additional delays in the election process, including the inability to swiftly program the electronic counting machines.

Systematic delays have led to working days of up to 20 hours that can affect the quality of staff performance and productivity.

As part of its failure to comply with the primary schedule, the SEC did not publish the list of disqualified voters on July 15 and has not determined which voting centers will open on August 9 in schools or other public and private facilities on the island

Elections logistics must be subject to primary regulations whose final version has been put on hold. Details of health measures to prevent COVID-19 infections at polling stations had not been widely shared either.

Election commissioners have anticipated that they will be rigorous with social distancing measures and the mandatory use of masks. However, currently, there is no institutional campaign communicating essential information for voters.

Last June 20, with the approval of a new electoral law lacking the consensus that historically prevailed when discussing multiple amendments to that statute, the SEC has been immersed in complex changes amid the challenges to carry out primary and general elections.

The SEC must live up to its responsibility and obligation to ensure the efficiency and transparency in the primary process on August 9 and in the general elections on November 3. Fulfilling that duty is essential to fostering credibility and protecting Puerto Rico’s democracy.