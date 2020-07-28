The State Elections Commission must protect electoral confidence

Just twelve days away from primary elections, and four days away from the early vote, it is unbelievable that the State Elections Commission (SEC) is plunged into risky delays that cast doubts about the effective fulfillment of its mission, and show the undeniable reality that, in the face of this election, its work points to inefficiency.

El Nuevo Día published an investigation revealing chaos in the most essential preparations, such as the impasse in the approval of the rules for the primary this year and the delay in ballots. They even lack inkpots to mark voters’ fingers with indelible ink during the voting process. And uncertainty regarding hygiene measures at polling stations raises concerns.

Thermometers and disinfectants should be ready and distributed in voting centers, as well as isolation equipment for officials watching over the process. If the SEC ordered disposable surgical gowns and masks late, it cannot expect them to be delivered overnight, when dozens of hospitals and nursing homes are also requesting them.

Indolence, bureaucracy, a tendency to delegate high priority tasks have led to uncertainty about the process.

SEC president, Juan Ernesto Dávila, fails to respond to the duty of informing the true magnitude of the problem, and of explaining to the island, through the media, how he will solve it. It is up to him, as president of the electoral body, to explain which parts are ready and which are not, providing dates and data, and with an exact projection since we are just a few days away.

The SEC is responsible for Puerto Rico voters to exercise their right to vote, freely and safely, as the laws and the Constitution mandate. Citizens' confidence and credibility in the election process motivate participation, which is key to strengthen democracy, depend on the SEC being efficient.

Leaders of all parties, even those who do not go to primary elections, must look in the mirror of what may happen in three months with general elections. It is everyone's responsibility to ensure that delays and failures are overcome so that the results are not called into question.

Although the New Progressive Party and the Popular Democratic Party participate in primary elections, which have been competing for governor for decades, all political parties have representatives in the SEC.

They should not just timidly point out the faults or difficulties they anticipate for the August 9 elections. Everyone must know the inner operation of the Commission and encourage a better performance.

It is not the first time that the SEC faces problems as few weeks before elections. But this problem we see now when counting machines have not even been tested and there are doubts about how to organize the briefcases appears to be a big one.

The task is arduous and precise to first clearly establish the state of the tasks and responsibilities of the electoral body so few days before the primer and then, to see how the government and the parties will join efforts to ensure that on voting Sunday people’s confidence in the electoral exercise will prevail.