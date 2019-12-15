A large group of universities took a significant role in climate change research, which has an increasing frequency of extreme weather events such as Hurricane María in our region.

Applying lessons learned from the 2017 hurricane is the purpose that brought together 114 universities in the United States, Bahamas, Japan, and Puerto Rico. These universities agreed to create a consortium to help the communities to prepare, build resilience and respond to storms.

These universities met at the “Transforming University Engagement in Pre-and Post-Disaster Environments: Lessons from Puerto Rico” conference this month at the Albany campus of the State University of New York (SUNY).

Some of the participants, including host SUNY, sent representatives to the island to help and investigate, from different academic approaches, the consequences of the hurricane. The goal is to create an interdisciplinary and multisectoral platform throughout the United States to promote research and to include its results in public policy making and citizen activities to prevent and manage extreme weather events.

For Puerto Rico, such an important partnership will represent an opportunity to learn about responses to climatic events. The proposal to create a research academy could lead to new initiatives. University agreements for pre-disaster stages would facilitate mobilization in cases of phenomena in communities and municipalities.

The influence and connection of educational centers with their environment is clearly evident in the commitment of 70 government agencies and non-profit organizations to join these universities' collaborative efforts.

This effort has precedents. In 1996, for example, it led to the creation of the International Hurricane Research Center at Florida International University. However, the increasing power of destruction and frequency of such phenomena has exposed the need to share data and information ranging from flood mitigation to updating public policies.

That’s why the University of Houston and six other institutions in the Gulf of Mexico basin created the Hurricane Resilience Research Institute. In making the announcement, the entity’s directors explained that the idea arose from the impact of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and María on Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

The fact that experiences in Puerto Rico led to several initiatives gives these efforts a special dimension in two ways. On one hand, it takes advantage and magnifies the value of academic and research platforms already developed on the island. In this context, we must recognize the leadership of the Mayagüez University Campus of the University of Puerto Rico. Its professors were among the organizers of the conference sponsored by the University of New York, which has already proved its commitment to the Puerto Rican recovery.

Meanwhile, Caribbean nations and the Gulf of Mexico will benefit from the spirit of cooperation that will guide the urgent and comprehensive study of climatic phenomena affecting communities.

Understanding the relationship between global warming and hurricanes will help prevent deaths and material damage.

The scientific community warns that climate change is a crucial factor in the frequency of hurricanes. Estimates show that there will be more powerful cyclonic seasons, with extremely slow movements and extraordinary rain events. They are even considering the creation of a Category 6 in the Saffir-Simpson scale, developed in 1969 in less aggressive climatic circumstances.