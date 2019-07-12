A calm expression and a slow pace, subcontractor Alberto Velázquez Piñol left the Federal Court in the afternoon yesterday, after pleading not guilty for the criminal charges against him.

After having turned himself in to authorities in Connecticut on Wednesday, Velázquez Piñol appeared in court in Hato Rey yesterday to report to the Probation Office and face an initial hearing regarding the charges of orchestrating fraud schemes at the Department of Education and the Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA).

U.S. Judge Bruce McGiverin allowed him to continue under the same conditions as the $100,000 bail imposed on him in Connecticut. His U.S. and Spanish passports were also withheld.

Upon leaving court, Velázquez Piñol did not comment on the charges he faces. "He will not make any comments," said his attorney Edgar Vega Pabón. "Everything went well. He is on bail. He doesn’t have major conditions, he has to notify any trip and the standards established in these cases."

The former subcontractor faces 20 criminal charges for conspiracy to rob, electronic fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and money laundering.

Charges of fraud and money laundering expose him to up to 20 years in prison.

Velázquez Piñol, former Education Secretary Julia Keleher, former PRHIA Executive Director Ángela Ávila, former BDO Puerto Rico Managing Partner Fernando Scherrer Caillet, contractor Glenda Ponce Mendoza and her sister Mayra Ponce Mendoza altogether face a total of 32 federal charges for the three fraud schemes, two in Education and one in PRHIA.

"The indictment is 45 pages long. To be honest, I haven’t read them carefully," said Vega Pabón.

"We’ll evaluate it calmy. We will analyze which are the allegations made. It is a case that will involve a lot of legal analysis, many motions that will have to be studied and we will see if they constitute a crime or not. Maybe not. Let's see," added the lawyer, before getting on a car with his client.

According to the indictment, in the corruption schemes, state and federal funds were steered to companies and individuals who took advantage of their contacts in the government to make profits through contracts.

The President of the Puerto Rico College of Physicians and Surgeons, Víctor Ramos, said that Velázquez Piñol introduced himself as an advisor to La Fortaleza in the negotiation processes for the implementation of the latest changes to the Government's Health Plan model, now known as Vital, in PRHIA.

The indictment places Velázquez Piñol in two of the schemes. He is accused of participating in the manipulation of the bidding processes so that the firm BDO Puerto Rico would be awarded consultancy contracts in Education and PRHIA.

According to the allegations, the main link between the company and public entities was Velázquez Piñol, who, in addition to billing for the services he provided to BDO Puerto Rico, charged a commission for each government contract he obtained for the firm.