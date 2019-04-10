The island has been chosen to host the World Travel & Tourism Council 2020 Global Summit. That represents an exceptional opportunity to globally showcase the island as a quality destination and to strongly promote this sector with enormous potential for economic growth.

Puerto Rico should take full advantage of the World Travel and Tourism Council 2020 Global Summit (WTTC), which attracts global leaders -who decide on the future of tourism- and media.

Presidents, ministers, CEOs of international travel and tourism companies as well as the world's leading travel and tourism agents and associations attend this summit, which brings together over 1,600 business leaders from 180 countries to make a powerful and influential audience.

This 2020 Global Summit is expected to become a platform to showcase the island and project it as a mark the area out as a distinctive tourist attraction in the Caribbean

Showing our cultural, gastronomic, commercial and entertainment attractions should support to position Puerto Rico as a destination.

It will be an opportunity for the local market to join global discussion forums. Industry experts, along with government, opinion and media leaders, can contribute to promoting tourism an economic growth generator.

This summit is not only a great opportunity to analyze and debate challenges and opportunities of world tourism but a platform for business and investment.

This year, Seville held the 2019 Summit which generated a direct and immediate profit of 4.2 million euros. It also implied an estimated investment between 2 and 2.7 billion euros.

Puerto Rico should prepare to show its best opportunities at the prestigious summit scheduled for spring 2020.

The announcement was made by Governor Ricardo Rosselló in the context of other good news. That is an agreement with Iberia airlines to expand direct flights between Madrid and Puerto Rico and increase the number of available seats from 66,000 to 106,000. The government estimates at $7.4 million the impact of European passengers.

This agreement proves the potential that the travel industry recognizes for the island. The 2020 Global Summit confirms that. By holding the WTTC 2020 Global Summit in Puerto Rico, leading international travel agents and associations are recognizing our organizational and hosting capacities.

The summit joins other efforts that are shaping a favorable scenario to attract visitors.

Business transactions regarding iconic hotels such as El Conquistador in Fajardo, Meliá in Río Grande and El Condado Plaza in San Juan, and the upcoming opening or expanding operations in repaired facilities as well as new hotel chains that would bring 500 more rooms should return hotel capacity to pre-Hurricane María levels.

Hotel capacity is critical to meet the needs of visitors attracted by ongoing innovative marketing efforts. A major one is the "United Stories" a U.S. Destination Marketing Organization, Brand USA campaign, where the island finds a great position into long-range promotions in the mainland, our main source of tourists.