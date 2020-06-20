Puerto Rico faces a decade-long fiscal and economic crisis exacerbated by the effects of natural disasters and the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. These challenges, marked by high levels of indebtedness, require the Executive branch to clearly define the programmatic and budgetary guidelines seeking to solve the serious problems of the immediate future.

These goals should be at the core of the State of the State and Budget message presented to the Legislature for the benefit of the people, in compliance with the Constitution. Unfortunately, the focus on the island was noticeably absent from Thursday event at the Fine Arts Center in Santurce, where Governor Wanda Vázquez addressed a divided legislature and the guests she invited.

Vázquez's address lacked budgetary details, defined public policies, and an articulated and coherent vision of development. Furthermore, current challenges associated with the pandemic and how to solve systemic problems shown by the hurricane and earthquake disasters were also absent in that message.

After Vázquez´s message, Puerto Rico still does not have information on the immediate plan to strengthen the health system with reliable methods and tools that will allow to clearly map out COVID-19 on the island, at a time when the World Health Organization has warned about a new and dangerous phase of the pandemic, with cases growing in the United States.

Vázquez did not speak either of her vision for education, for example, to help those students that passed to the next grade without necessarily having learned the required skills. And how to invest federal funds approved for Puerto Rico's recovery process to develop the tools that will create the necessary economic development when those funds run out remains also a question.

As for the figures, they were not clear despite many promises about the distribution of public funds among specific sectors without the certainty that the budget would remain as it was presented. Besides, the governor distanced herself from the Oversight Board, which indicates a step back in the collaborative relationships established when Vázquez was sworn-in as governor following the constitutional succession order. Such a turnaround results disproportionate considering that the difference between the Board's and the government's budgets does not reach $200 million.

Near the Fine Arts Center in Santurce, where the governor was delivering a message that sounded more like part of an election campaign than a State of the State address, citizens who were still waiting overnight for a response regarding their unemployment compensation were left without answers. Parents and students in the public system have heard yet again that they will receive computers for the return to school, but nothing about school security or measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus or on how they will overcome delays in learning accumulated over these past three years.

Southwest residents still lack information on safety plans and assistance in the face of seismic activity. Thousands of families still living under tarps share uncertainty with those who remain in vulnerable conditions in this new hurricane season. Small and medium-sized businesses do not know what strategies will allow them to overcome these consecutive economic losses.

The answers to these and other problems cannot be left in patches that do not address the underlying problem. On the contrary, they must constitute the platform on which the vision of a forward-looking, innovative, and productive Puerto Rico becomes real and capable of resisting and rising, at a social and economic level, from strikes similar to those experienced. Hence the importance that, less than two weeks before the end of the session, the budget under consideration in the Legislative Assembly overcomes that tendency to inaccuracy and electoral greed.