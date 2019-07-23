In a sea of Puerto Rican flags, the multigenerational face of Puerto Rico sent yesterday its leaders and the world a powerful message: the strength of democracy lies in the active participation of its citizens.

For the second time in six days, on a morning of overwhelming heat cooled by heavy downpours at noon, thousands of people of all ages marched in San Juan, peacefully and without parties, to declare that they will insist on demanding Governor Ricardo Rosselló’s resignation. With T-shirts, banners, and slogans they expressed the range of emotions that, long locked up, unfolded these last weeks.



With the power of unity, crowds flowed through the most important metropolitan avenue to express their pain, unleash their indignation and affirm that something in their deepest fiber changed forever. They know that they constitute a broad and transforming movement that will not be limited to the polls. They trust that their sincere plea will reach the sensitivity of the governor. They call for an orderly transition that will allow the people to heal. And they propose to avoid an expensive and painful impeachment process, even for the governor and his family.

The march needed no leaders. The leadership lived in the thousands of souls who marched the streets, naturally united. They had artists, athletes and other famous figures with different ideologies and generations as their spokespeople. As they do in other countries, they remarked the dignity of the island. In actions that rarely characterize them, these celebrities postponed tours and projects to send a loud and clear message to politicians: Puerto Ricans demand a transparent government.

Banners stated that corruption harms people. "For the education of my son and the health of my mother," they alluded to the direct impact of stealing funds from the most vulnerable. The crowd also respectfully held a minute of silence to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the wake of the emergency caused by Hurricane María.

In the second week of massive demonstrations, this large protest appears as the root of a new people’s movement that must be shaped to serve the development and strengthening of institutions. Beyond the immediate goal of Rosselló resigning, it may lead to corruption-proof government structures. This requires becoming immune to sectors seeking to take advantage of this moment to push particular agendas.

Rosselló has insisted on distancing himself from the call to resign and projecting an image of normal operations, while critical government areas lack their heads. The Secretary of State position remains vacant and in less than 24 hours the two officials leading the most important fiscal and economic agencies for recovery resigned. Chief Investment Officer Gerardo Portela argued that the events and attitudes reflected in comments by the administration officials are not in line with his values and principles. Just a few days after his appointment, the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Agency acting director José Santiago revealed that he would leave office arguing that the current controversy distances us, today more than ever, from creating a better Puerto Rico. Also, the President of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture, Eduardo Arosemena, made his position available to the governor, in expressing his sympathy with the demand of the people and asking him to resign.