Former Executive Director of the Office of Government Affairs of the Senate Angel Figueroa Cruz pleaded guilty yesterday to participating in a $ 27,300 fraud scheme.

Figueroa Cruz, 58, agreed to plead guilty to conspiring with contractors Chrystal Robles Báez and Isoel Sánchez Santiago between 2016 and July 2018 to illegally obtain money through contracts. The prosecution agreed to dismiss 11 additional charges related to wire fraud and waste of public funds.

In an aside with the press, U.S. Prosecutor Timothy Henwood said Figueroa Cruz would not have to restore funds because the other co-defendants were the ones who profited from the scheme. "We had no evidence that he made a profit," he replied.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office will ask four to ten months in prison, while the defense, which includes attorneys Juan Ramón Acevedo and Edgardo Sánchez, reserves the right to request probation. Federal judge Francisco Besosa scheduled the sentencing hearing for January 16, 2020.

According to the indictment, Figueroa Cruz certified false invoices submitted by Sánchez Santiago and Robles Báez, owners of Global Instant Consulting Group, which the Senate began hiring in January 19, 2017.

Robles Báez billed $ 27,300 for work she didn’t do and didn’t report to the Senate Office of Government Affairs, according to the facts stipulated by the parties. Figueroa Cruz certified the invoices that gave way to the disbursement of public funds.

"To promote the object of the illegal conspiracy, the defendant falsely certified as correct the information contained in the invoices for payment submitted by Chrystal Robles Báez as intergovernmental coordinator," the indictment reads.

According to the prosecution, the scheme began in 2016, when Robles Báez and Sánchez Santiago made donations to New Progressive Party (PNP) candidates in last elections campaign and conspired to get government contracts after the PNP won the elections.

Sánchez Santiago was the Humacao region coordinator for Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz’s campaign committee.

According to the contract, Global was hired to provide direct services to Rivera Schatz, such as "preparing legislation", "prepare interrogations for deponents" and "represent the Senate president in legislative activities", among other tasks.

all three defendants have pleaded guilty, there will be no evidence disclosed in court shedding light on these services paid with public funds. Meanwhile, the Senate has denied the press access to those bills and invoices.

Figueroa Cruz, Sánchez Santiago and Robles Báez were arrested on May 30.