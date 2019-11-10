Adopting healthy lifestyles and transforming the health-care system to focus on prevention is the best way for Puerto Ricans -as citizens and society- to honor the memory of former Health Secretary Johnny Rullán.



With a clear dedication to public service and a deep commitment to the physical and mental well-being of Puerto Ricans, Rullán's life ended this week at the early age of 64. But along his three-decade career, he made it to high-ranking positions which he used to spread his message of prevention.

Dr. Rullán's service record earned him the recognition of governors from both parties: he was twice Health Secretary, and state epidemiologist under three administrations. Such was his sense of mission as a health professional, that sometimes he preferred to leave the comfort of private life and expose himself publicly to inform citizens about potential threats to health.

Rullán promoted exercise, good nutrition, and regular medical check-ups as solutions that would make our population healthier. And as an effective way to save the high costs that treatments involve. Therefore, he was proactive in promoting wellness programs from the Health Department itself.

And data validate his efforts. A system focused on treatments has been unable to avoid the high numbers of diseases that can be prevented, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer. It is urgent to explore more convenient and cost-effective health systems.

After the almost 3,000 deaths associated with Hurricane María, Rullán advocated for an epidemiological study to determine the time, place and causes of those deaths. Nothing has been done yet, even though the data allow us to design strategies to avoid similar tragedies.