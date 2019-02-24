The report of the Multi-Sectoral Working Group to Mitigate Climate Change brings an additional step to the local efforts to address the biggest challenge humanity has ever faced and that becomes even bigger in areas like Puerto Rico.

The Working Group has wisely adopted references such as the Adaptation Strategies Guide developed by the Climate Change Council. This Council brings together numerous experts on the island and can contribute to reliable decision-making processes.

Puerto Rico needs integrated policies that –in addition to mitigate- can prepare us not only to withstand but to immediately recover from climate change impacts such as droughts, hurricanes, sustained sea level rise, new deseases and epidemics.

Last Friday, the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) implemented a water-rationing plan in northeastern towns, since Guajataca dam levels have dropped.

The U.S. Drought Monitor still describes most of Puerto Rico as an “Abnormally Dry” area, while a significant part of the southern and central zones are classified as “Moderate Drought”.

The World Health Organization warned that climate change and air pollution top the list of the 10 big threats to global health in 2019. Nine of those threats can be found in Puerto Rico.

Both instances picture that climate change is multidimensional and that addressing its challenges is urgent.

The Multi-Sectoral Working Group -created through Executive Order- is tasked with designing and recommending public policy initiatives directed to protect the environment and mitigate climate change. The Group brings together not only government members but also representatives from the Legislature and the private sector.

The Group sent governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares a report describing –in 10 pages- three meetings held between December 10, 2018 and January 25, 2019, where they reached, at least, six agreements. The rest of the 27-page report lists ongoing projects and proposals under each agency including environment, health, education, development and infrastructure.

Among the agreements, the Group proposed the development of a plan to communicate mitigation actions and adaptation strategies and to include the subject in school curriculum. The Group also expressed their support to water protection measures and the capture and use of rainwater.

They also suggested issuing certifications for municipalities that demonstrate efficiency in actions to mitigate and adapt to climate change. And they propose to associate permits to compliance with parameters related to resilience, energy efficiency, reduction, reuse and recycling solid waste for government contractors.

The document also describes the findings of The Fourth National Climate Assessment, completed in November 2018, particularly those that focus on water that is a critical issue for the island. PRASA said they are planning to conduct studies that guide future projects.

The private sector provided specific recommendations to reuse treated wastewater for irrigation in parks and other green areas.

They also suggested setting deadlines –through legislation- to comply with reducing the demand and the use of federal relief funds to dredge crucial reservoirs such as Carraízo, Dos Bocas and La Plata.

The document shows that the government is on the way to place the island in a better position to mitigate impacts.