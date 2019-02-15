The government and the banking industry in Puerto Rico should demand, along with the federal government, that the European Commission remove our island incorrectly included in a list of countries with deficiencies in strategies to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing, as soon as possible.

The European Commission must also explain how it applied its criteria to include Puerto Rico in that classification. The U.S. Department of the Treasury requested to ignore the determination of the European entity, by reiterating that they apply the same strict standards to the mainland and to the island.

It is incomprehensible, based on the European Commission new set of criteria, that Puerto Rico is part of that list when, on the contrary, it should stand out for the strict federal rules applied to our financial system.

Local experts have warned that the report is based on a flawed methodology. They add that the criteria outlined by the global body dedicated to identifying these illicit activities, the Financial Action Task Force (FAFT), are far from the processes established by the U.S. Treasury. It seems that those responsible for issuing the European report are unaware of these contexts.

The message confirming that financial operations on the island are under to the same Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terror legal framework that applies to the continental United States, must clearly reach each entity with established or potential operations on the island.

It should also be clear at international level that the U.S. Attorney for Puerto Rico, Rosa Emilia Rodríguez has bluntly explained that the island has not recorded any caso of money laundering case related to terrorist organizations. The official confirmed that federal authorities on the island have mechanisms to detect these crimes and intervene immediately.

The island's financial system has proven that it seeks to maintain the best practices of the industry. By state and federal regulations, banks, cooperatives, checks and money exchange businesses, and even pawnshops, must report any suspicious activity to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. Strict federal regulations that local banking institutions have adopted allow to detect isolated cases of money laundering. Through this, the island filed more than 72,000 reports on suspicious activities last year.

Banking and financial institutions in Puerto Rico have shown that they keep an eye on suspicious activities, such as transactions that do not follow the patterns of an individual, questions on the origin of funds, cases of financial exploitation and identity theft.

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has also been aggressive in detecting citizens banking activities abroad and has established mechanisms for the voluntary disclosure of banking activities from and to foreign countries.

Therefore, it is outrageous that Puerto Rico is among the 23 countries included by the European Commission in its list of high-risk jurisdictions for money laundering and financing of terrorist operations, a modality that is foreign to the island.

Such designation represents a high potential of damage to the island, that is making multiple efforts to restore its credibility before capital markets. The island still faces the reconstruction challenge that has been delayed due to the late release of approved disaster relief funds. Meanwhile, the federal court is deciding on the internal debt under PROMESA Title III.