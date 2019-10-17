The Oversight Board approved the allocation of $50.3 million to the Department of Education for services and operation of the Special Education Program, a figure that although represents a relief for the agency, is not enough to cover its operation until the end of the school year in May 2020.

The Special Education Program ran out of funds and requires the Board to approve a reallocation of funds.

The $50.3 million in public funds come from a redistribution of items in the budget already allocated to Education, explained Secretary Eligio Hernández when he said he would ask for the money. However, the Board did not approve the $53 million requested.

Board spokesman Edward Zayas said they approved $50.3 million because it was the figure Education could justify.

Still yesterday in written statements, Hernández thanked the Board and Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced.

"For weeks now, we have been focusing our efforts and work to identify (the funds) and complete the school year," he said.

However, the Education Secretary said the $50.3 million package will not be enough to cover Special Education expenses until next May.

The governor announced this week the creation of an interagency group tasked with determining how long Special Education can operate with the funds allocated and how much more it would need.

In fact, in a letter El Nuevo Día accessed, the Board stressed that it trusts that the funds approved will be strictly used for the Special Education Program. The Board also makes it clear that the reallocation of funds does not alter the already approved budget for Education for this fiscal year, totaling $3.9 billion. Of that amount, $2.4 billion comes from the General Fund.

The letter specifies that $9 million should be used for transportation, therapy, special equipment, and other Special Education services that had completely run out of funds.

The Board also approved the Department of Education's request to use $11,352,795 remaining from other fiscal years.

The Board approved the reimbursement of $29,913,425 in Education expenses for damage caused by Hurricane María.

Two weeks ago, the Education Secretary revealed that federal funds for the current fiscal year, totaling $1.535 billion, are frozen and, therefore, the government must use state funds to cover any spending usually paid with those funds.

Education funds will remain frozen until the agency has a trustee and the Secretary recommended the Board for that role.

However, according to the Board´s spokesman, the entity has not yet received a formal request from the Education Department.

"They have not submitted anything," said Zayas.