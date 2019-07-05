Arecibo - Governor Ricardo Rosselló said the lawsuit the Oversight Board filed against him has no “justification” and qualified the litigation as an ideological whim by the entity overseeing Puerto Rico's finances.

Rosselló assured that when he signed Law 29 into law – now being challenged by the Board in the complaint- the government had certified the funds necessary and affirmed that the federal entity, contrary to other occasions, took a long time to try to invalidate the legislative initiative.

Law 29 exempts municipalities from paying their contribution to the retirement system known as “PayGo” and to the Government Health Plan, a program now known as Vital. This, in a way, offsets for the money that municipalities will no longer receive from the central government as established in the current fiscal plan.

“When this measure was approved, we went over the process of certifying that the funds were there and that it could be covered,” Rosselló said at a press conference in Arecibo. “We did it in a responsible manner, and that certification was submitted. Now the Board wants to sue so they don't have to go through that certification process.

“These lawsuits cost people a lot of money. Can't you reach a basic understanding with the Board?” El Nuevo Día asked the governor.

-I believe we can. I have made that offer. It's the Board that didn't want to take that step. I know we've had disputes in different areas. There are some issues regarding degrees. Instead of cutting $10 million here, do it there. We can work on that. There are others that appear to be a matter of ideologies. I know that the pensions issue (the cut proposed by the Board) is ideological. I know that. Law 29 also seems to be one.

The Board has shown reservations about this from the beginning...

-They showed reservations, but in other bills, they quickly went in to say no. I have vetoed bills that were not fiscally sustainable, even though I would have liked to sign them. What is happening here is that we have to measure the fiscal situation and the repercussions of these decisions.

The Board argues that you have to save the money now that you are not paying the public debt, so you can pay for things along the way... It's like the biblical story of the lean cow and the fat cow...

-If that’s the argument, I agree. What I don’t agree with is that everything should besaved. Now, we have over $6.8 billion in the Treasury. We’ve been breaking records in collections and cutting expenses. I’m not irresponsible. If you look at my records, I take action. But when I hear Natalie Jaresko (Board Executive Director) and the Board saying that everything has to be saved, that’s almost as irresponsible as saying everything has to be spent. Both are extremes when we have current needs.

Temporary solution

This is the first time the Board goes to federal judge Laura Taylor Swain to invalidate a law and about 20 joint resolutions reallocating funds adopted by the government.

The governor assured that provisions in Law 29 are a temporary remedy as municipal governments are reorganized into regions or counties. The fiscal relief that would come through exempting them from contributions to the Government’s Health Plan and the retirement of public employees would maintain the operations of more than 30 municipalities which face the threat of becoming insolvent next year.

If the situation is that serious, why don’t you accept their position or some middle ground? Is it that they don’t understand you or don’t believe you or they don’t trust?

-Based on my conversations with the Board, they have never seen municipalities as viable entities. I offered the county system alternative... but you can’t implement such a change in a year.

Could it be that the Board does not perceive that there is a real intention to reorganize the municipalities or that there is no favorable political climate?