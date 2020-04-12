Oversight Board Executive Director Natalie Jaresko stressed that the emergency caused by COVID-19 does not prevent the government from following existing bidding and purchasing processes.

She also noted that the Board intends to oversee the use of public funds available for the emergency, and expressed concerns that the money available will not be used more swiftly and effectively, especially now, when Puerto Rico could receive some $10 billion in federal funds as part of the economic relief package approved by the U.S. government.

Jaresko said, expressing deference to officials trying to obtain the tests Puerto Rico needs amid the pandemic, that she is aware and understands that the government and health officials are “addressing this emergency and that sometimes there are rules and procedures that may seem bureaucratic or give the impression of delaying things, or getting in the way of progress when there are very urgent needs.”

“That is why we approved the use of $160 million from the Emergency Reserve without approving specific expenses or items because action must be swift. However, complying with contract review policy is also important,” she added.

Jaresko regretted that the Board does not have other powers - under PROMESA – to ensure that government actions are transparent and expeditious so that Puerto Rico can access the aid needed as soon as possible.

Last week, Jaresko did what she could, according to PROMESA: warn Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced that the purchase of rapid testing kits should have been reviewed by the Board.

But in her interview with El Nuevo Día, Jaresko said that the COVID-19's rapid testing kits case is the most recent on a list of issues with contracting and bidding processes that the Board has pointed out in the Education and Public Safety departments and the Electric Power Authority, among other agencies.

Jaresko's expressions are the first after El Nuevo Día revealed that the government - through the National Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (NMEAD) - selected two companies without any experience in the field of medical supplies to purchase COVID-19 rapid testing kits. Among other things, the companies would have been selected without an open bidding process.

Focusing on the use of money

While contractual compliance is key, Jaresko has set her focus on the use of pandemic aid money because she understands that such resources should help "flatten the curve" and boost the economy.

By press time, there were 788 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Puerto Rico and 42 deaths, including 13 suspected deaths.

Last month, the Board ordered the Vázquez Garced administration to submit weekly reports on the use of the $160 million Emergency Reserve to address the coronavirus emergency and the $787 million approved in the economic response plan.

According to Jaresko, as of last Monday, the government had spent some $80 million from the Emergency Reserve. The Health Department used some $31 million to buy supplies and COVID-19 testing kits, excluding the tests in controversy. Another $28 million was used for medical supplies at government hospitals and $15 million more for passenger screening, which is performed by the National Guard.

“Part of this money could be reimbursed by the federal government through the declaration of emergency,” Jaresko said.

According to the Board executive director, the federal government could reimburse 75 percent of such funds if the local government proves the proper use of those funds.

Slow disbursement of funds

In the case of the economic plan, disbursement is slow, Jaresko said.

Of the total $787 million approved, only about $146 million has been disbursed. The figure includes $91.6 million to municipalities and the difference - some $53 million - to the $500 payments, which benefited some 106,000 self-employed people.

"What has been paid to nurses in the public sector totals only $1.2 million. It is a very small portion of the $20.3 million allocated," she added.

In the case of nurses in the private sector, Jaresko has no information on when they will receive that payment. This is because the government was making arrangements with the Board to ensure that the $3,500 bonus is paid to those who practice the profession.

On the other hand, the package includes another $30 million for assistance to public hospitals, which according to Jaresko not been allocated either.

Will it be the same as with Hurricane María?

While noting that the government redirected some $1 billion to the emergency because of budget discipline measures imposed by the Board, Jaresko acknowledged that what was done locally was insufficient.

Estudios Técnicos estimates, which the government accepted, point out that the pandemic could cost Puerto Rico some $4 billion - annually - and in the worst-case scenario, up to $11 billion.

Jaresko believes that Puerto Rico could offset that impact - still uncertain - if the island does everything necessary to maximize those funds available in the federal response.

According to the Board, Puerto Rico could be eligible to receive about $10 billion through laws approved in Washington, especially through the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief & Economic Stability Act (CARES Act). Through that legislation, which authorized the use of $2.2 trillion to deal with the coronavirus emergency, the government could receive about $2.2 billion to mitigate the loss of tax revenues, among other things.

El Nuevo Día asked if these estimates will not suffer the same fate as the funds after Hurricane María.

Jaresko said this time resources are available through programs with less complex criteria than those at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-DR.)

"Much of this package is also aid to businesses and individuals," she said.

Se cree que solo a través del estipendio federal de $1,200 a individuos, Puerto Rico podría recibir hasta $3,000 millones.

According to estimates, Puerto Rico could receive up to $3 billion through the $1,200 cash payments to individuals.

However, Jaresko acknowledged that the key will be the assertiveness Puerto Rico shows when it comes to managing such aid.

Jaresko explained that her team is working on understanding the aid available to facilitate economic reactivation. That management of federal funds is a deficiency in the government.