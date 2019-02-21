The Oversight Board and the government have until February 26 to object to the request files by a group of bondholders of the Employees Retirement Systems (ERS) that seek to be appointed as trustees of the pension plan of more than 100,000 public employees.

According to the files of Puerto Rico Title III cases, the motion that seeks to hand over ERS control to those creditors or to a third party they support will be discussed during the general hearing on March 13.

Yesterday, 34 investment funds that hold Pension Obligation Bonds (POBs) came before Judge Laura Taylor Swain to point out that the Board is not in a position to protect their rights as ERS secured creditors.

They argue that the Board faces a conflict of interest by simultaneously representing the ERS and the central government – which must make contributions to the pension system – in Title III cases.

The Andalusian Global Designated Activity Company, the Glendon Opportunities Fund, several funds of the Oaktree Capital investment firm and funds of the UBS Financial Services of Puerto Rico are among those that filed the motion.

“The Oversight Board’s role in prompting the Post-Petition Legislation demonstrates its refusal to treat ERS as the independent entity that both Puerto Rico law and PROMESA recognize it to be,” reads the motion filed by Bruce Bennet from Jones Day, that also adds that the fiscal entity´s “role in promulgating and defending the Post-Petition Legislation—which, if not invalidated, will destroy ERS entirely.”

By the beginning of 2017, when approving the first certified fiscal plan, the Board agreed with the government to give priority to pension payment in relation to other obligations. This, by favoring Law 106 of 2017.

That statute established that pension payment would be a General Fund obligation, which is known as "Pay as you Go", and laid the foundations so that, in the future, savings in retirement of active public employees would be managed by a private administrator.

For ERS creditors, that statute – approved after Title III was filed– resulted in wasting ERS assets. This, by transferring assets in the ERS investment portfolio to the General Fund and by curbing employers contributions to accounts dedicated to POBs payment.

For bondholders, “with each passing day, the Oversight Board’s failure to pursue those actions prejudices ERS and its creditors and threatens to shut the door permanently. And there certainly can be no assurance that the Oversight Board will take any action prior to the statutes of limitations’ expiring given its conflicting representation of the ERS and the Commonwealth.”

Last January 31, the Boston First Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that, contrary to what Judge Swain ruled, POBs creditors have an owner right over employer contributions that the government must make for pension payments. These contributions became the source of POBs payment, when the government decided to sell about $ 3 billion in these instruments.