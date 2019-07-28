WASHINGTON – The political crisis surrounding the fall of Ricardo Rosselló Nevares– tinged with the leaked profane and offensive chat, corruption charges in his administration and massive protests that made his resignation unavoidable – brings winds of change, raising the debate on the possibility of amendments to the Constitution and the political system.

The fury of the past two weeks has opened the debate about what the next reforms should be.

In the last few days, the Puerto Rico legislative assembly received proposals to create the lieutenant governor position and authorize the possibility of a recall referendum to canalize citizens' discontent in the middle of a four-year term.

Constitutionalist Carlos Ramos González, a professor at the Inter-American University Law School, believes it is wise to start a discussion on the desirability of implementing constitutional or electoral reforms.

However, he warns that proposals for constitutional amendments should not be considered only to resolve immediate situations or temporary concerns and that, instead of proposing isolated reforms, the ideal is to think of a Constitutional Assembly.

"There has to be a Constitutional (Assembly),” agreed former Governor Aníbal Acevedo Vilá, who earlier this year, in his book "Separation of powers in Puerto Rico: Between Theory and Practice", outlined a series of proposals, including the creation of the lieutenant governor position whose name would be included on the ballot in future elections, establishing a second voting round and separating legislative and governor elections.

Last Thursday, House Speaker Carlos "Johnny" Méndez filed a resolution in favor of a special referendum, to be held before the end of the year, to amend the Puerto Rican Constitution through of the creation of the lieutenant governor position. According to Méndez´s proposal, one of the New Progressive Party (PNP) vice-presidents, the lieutenant governor, a running mate on the ballot whose tasks would be delegated by the governor.

Acevedo Vilá believes the lieutenant governor should assume the duties of the Secretary of State, who "is a decorative figure" in Puerto Rico.

"I think it's a good idea," said PNP Senate spokesman Carmelo Ríos about the creation of the lieutenant governor position with the current tasks of the Secretary of State.

Those who criticize the proposal warn that – just as former Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marín was part of the profanity-laced chat and had to resign – a lieutenant governor in the Rosselló Nevares administration would have probably been an active participant in the Telegram’s offensive chat, which triggered massive and historic demonstrations that forced the governor’s resignation.

In that sense, there seems to be a consensus that, regardless of whether the lieutenant governor position is created, the governor’s line of succession should be reviewed.

The Puerto Rican Constitution provides that “when a vacancy occurs in the office of Governor, caused by death, resignation, removal, total and permanent incapacity, or any other absolute disability, said office shall devolve upon the Secretary of State, who shall hold it for the rest of the term and until a new Governor has been elected and qualifies. In the event that vacancies exist at the same time in both the office of Governor and that of Secretary of State, the law shall provide which of the Secretaries shall serve as Governor.”

In the United States, after the vice president, the line of succession goes to the person who presides over the House of Representatives and then to the president pro tempore of the Senate, which extends options so that the leadership of the government remains in the hands of an elected official. The fourth official in the line of succession is the Secretary of State.

In Puerto Rico, the law establishes that after the Secretary of State, the succession will go to the Secretaries of Justice, Treasury, Education, Labor, Transportation and Public Works, Economic Development and Commerce, Health and Agriculture.

Without a Secretary of State, Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez Garced – in crosshairs for her work and clashing with Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, who is also interested in replacing Rosselló Nevares, according to several sources – would become the next governor on Friday at 5:00 pm.

If there were no Secretary of State by Friday or, for some reason, Vázquez Garced would step aside, Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés would be unable to occupy the position because he is 31 years old and he should be at least 35 to be the governor.

"There are multiple ideas that can be evaluated" to reform the line of succession, said Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) Senator and Secretary-General Juan Dalmau, noting that an option is to think of a special election.

Popular Democratic Party (PPD) President Senator Aníbal José Torres said that as it for the governor, a head of a government department should also be at least 35 years old.

Although Torres welcomed the discussion on the creation of the lieutenant governor position, he noted that they “must be very careful when making proposals as a result of the situation we lived in the past few days because what happened has not been a constitutional crisis, it has been a political crisis”. However he said he favors the amendment of the Constitution to impose limits on the terms of elected officials.

Senator Ríos said the political crisis generated by the Rosselló Nevares administration "is a good opportunity to review several things," but he believes that the PNP government will just limit itself this year to promoting a referendum to create the lieutenant governor position.

Dalmau also believes it is important to better define how to implement the impeachment process or removal of a governor. "It is a political process and it must be clear that a just cause is enough to start it," he said.

Since its creation, the Citizens Victory Movement (MVC, Spanish acronym) has been promoting changes in the electoral system that will allow partisan alliances, a second round of elections and a recall referendum. “In the last elections, (the PNP) got 42 percent. It was a very weak mandate,” said Professor Rafael Bernabe, one of the movement’s spokespeople, who seeks to register for the next elections.

Without a second round, many feel inclined to vote "for the least bad option," he said. If there were two voting rounds, voters will be more inclined to vote consciously in the first one, Bernabe said.

As for alliances, Bernabe argued that it is unheard-of that they are prohibited. Meanwhile, Acevedo Vilá believes that under the U.S. Constitution the prohibition of formal partisan alliances "violates the right of association."

Senator Dalmau said that the law should not limit "the electoral expression and freedom of association of individuals."

Representative Manuel Natal Albelo, who is part of the MVC, filed a bill in the House proposing to amend the Constitution to allow recall referendums.

Both the PIP and the MVC believe in limiting private party funding as much as possible. Senator Ríos is also attracted to enhancing public funding over private contributions. “Private funds are a source of corruption. They are the mechanism big donors use to contribute to parties and parties (like a government) return the favor to them,” Bernabe said.

Under federal regulations, there are some restrictions to be considered. In the Citizens United case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that independent election expenses by corporations and unions are protected by the U.S. Constitution First Amendment and should not be subject to government restrictions.

For the PNP Senate spokesman, partisan alliances or a recall referendum will not be on the legislative majority´s agenda. Early next session, which begins August 19, Ríos expects the Senate to resume the debate on the electoral reform. But, about partisan alliances, he said: "I don't think we're reviewing that." "If a person wants to vote off party lines, they can do it," he said.

However, the law does not allow, for example, the same person to appear on the ballot of more than one political party, contrary to what happens in the USA.

About the recall referendum, Ríos argued that it creates "instability" and that the four-year electoral period "is not a very long term." He said one of the changes that could be discussed is the elimination of the requirement to present endorsements for a person to run for an elective position.

Acevedo Vilá said the experience with the Rosselló Nevares’ administration should promote a reform to the concept of professional service contracts and establish a strict process of public information about lobbying. On one hand, he mentioned irregularities such as lobbyist Elías Sánchez, a close friend of the outgoing governor, representing Rosselló Nevares on the Transition Committee and before the Oversight Board while he had contracts that could have represented clear conflicts with his duties.

He also advocated for Puerto Rico to approve a statute such as the federal Hatch Act, which imposes strong limits on the political activities of public officials. He also criticized the recent practice that has allowed agency heads, such as former Education Secretary Julia Keleher, to have contracts, which allowed the former official, now accused of corruption, to earn $250,000 annually, more than double the salary paid for that position.