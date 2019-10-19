Washington – Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González opened the door for Congress to order a debt audit, a proposal that the New Progressive Party (PNP) government doesn´t seem to support.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día, González also said that the need for a federal reconstruction coordinator, an initiative that she requested the White House during Ricardo Rosselló Nevares’ administration, should be re-evaluated.

She said she doesn´t see anything wrong in “auditing the debt” while speaking to hearings called by House Committee on Natural Resources Chairman, Democrat Raúl Grijalva (Arizona) scheduled for Tuesday and October 30. Grijalva called these hearings to discuss his draft bill intended to amend PROMESA.

She said that although she hasn´t really consulted on how Senate and House Republicans feel about this, she personally understands that “auditing is auditing, and that includes the debt. Why should there be a problem with an audit?,” she added.

Grijalva’s draft legislation proposes a 13-member commission tasked with conducting a comprehensive audit of the Puerto Rican public debt. These members should come from the Statistics Institute, the labor movement, private industry, the cooperative sector, the Legislature, a translator, and professors of Economics, Finance, Accounting, Law, and Sociology.

Although González has the draft bill in her hands and she is part of the Natural Resources Committee, she avoided mentioning the structure Grijalva proposed for the debt audit commission.

González argued that members of the commission should not be biased towards any of the parties involved in the dispute over the need for further restructuring the public debt. "The audit should be the same for everyone," she added.

She said she has not discussed this proposal with her Republican colleagues, which is one of those to be discussed during the hearings.

Commissioner González has ruled out gaining support among Republicans – who control the Senate – for the idea of canceling the unsecured debt, which is included in Grijalva’s draft legislation.

However, she does support the section of Grijalva’s initiative seeking to protect as essential public services like education, safety, and health. She indicated that she has a particular commitment to defend that public employees pensions should not be reduced. "I am the daughter of teachers, that is a personal matter for me," González said in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

As for restoring the UPR budget formula or at least guaranteeing $ 800 million annually in the Puerto Rican government budget, González said she is in favor of ensuring “a subsidy for those students who cannot afford it (tuition).” "Funds should directly go to student services ...,” she said and added the language of the measure is not clear about that.

The island’s delegate before the U.S. House favors draft legislation proposals aimed at having the Treasury Department finance the Oversight Board expenses and not the government of Puerto Rico, and to avoid conflicts of interest with the fiscal entity’s contractors.

Grijalva's draft incorporated a bill by Rep. Nydia Velázquez (New York) which by closing a gap in PROMESA, would allow strict oversight of potential conflicts of interest. “That is a matter that (both chambers) will unanimously pass. Everyone has seen the Board's conflict in hiring consultants,” González said.

Grijalva’s initiative also seeks to create the positions of a federal Reconstruction coordinator and a Revitalization official for Puerto Rico’s energy system.

Although the issue was previously discussed by Trump´s administration, in February Gonzaález demanded the appointment of a White House coordinator for the island´s reconstruction and repeated that proposal last summer.

But, after Rosselló stepped down and Wanda Vázquez Garced took office, González doesn´t seem so determined to keep promoting the idea of appointing a “reconstruction czar” since she sees “the situation has changed a lot,” these last two months.