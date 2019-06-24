The proposal to create a new Electoral Code, now under legislative evaluation, must ensure all the necessary guarantees to protect the right to vote and free political representation which are the foundation of democracy.

Due to the critical nature of the electoral structure, any change must arise from a thorough debate and consensus among the different entities, experts and other stakeholders committed to strengthening our democratic system. Such criteria should guide the analysis of Senate Bill 1314 and House Bill 2164.

The voting system must guarantee a transparent and reliable process. Otherwise, it would undermine the already declining voter turnout and, even worse, would make the system more vulnerable to fraud.

Among the proposals, the legislature intends to delegate the appointment of the president and alternate president of the Puerto Rico State Commission on Elections (CEEPR, Spanish acronym) to the Supreme Court. The separation of powers established in the Constitution is like the right to vote -free and secret vote-, a pillar of democracy. The proposal attempts against it because it has the potential to turn the judiciary into both judge and party over potential electoral controversies. Puerto Rico also needs to protect its justice system.

Another proposed – and controversial – change would provide that, on an experimental basis, voters can exercise the absentee vote, and modify their record via the Internet. Technological innovation can be an ally when it comes to facilitating people’s participation in electoral processes as long as they have the necessary guarantees. But, it can become the enemy of democratic processes, if it does not come with clear controls, constant updating and rigorous supervision against fraudulent manipulation.

Technological innovation can also significantly reduce expenses in CEEPR operations and its registration boards throughout the island. The agency itself has acknowledged that it owes $ 3.6 million to its suppliers and that they don´t have enough funds to hold primaries. Out of a recommended budget of $ 28 million, allocated by the Oversight Board – the government had recommended $ 53 million – $ 22 million go to payroll. Both the government and the Board recommend reducing it to $ 14.5 million.

On the other hand, the proposed amendments to the Electoral Code could alter the recusal process and limit the tools available to challenge a vote. In turn, they would allow to call a voter or take photos. In such scenarios, it is important to prevent stalking and coercion.

A potential obstacle to free representation is the proposal to exclude from CEEPR that party that comes in fourth place from after a general election. One of the virtues of our democratic system is that it protects minorities from abuses committed on behalf of majorities.

One of the factors that deeply affected Puerto Rico –and from which the island is trying to recover- has been precisely partisanship; the two major parties controlling the government. The more diverse the political representation, the more the island finds ideas and opportunities to mature politically and socially. Therefore, the reforms under evaluation must consider the recommendations of experts and minorities, to whom they must guarantee real access to participation.

In addition, the bills should seek to optimize the investment of more than $ 30 million for the electronic voting system launched in the 2016 elections. They should consider federal intelligence reports regarding foreign intervention in the U.S. ballots the same year.