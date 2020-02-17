Although he acknowledges restrictions imposed by the U.S. government on the disbursement of relief funds, House Democratic majority leader Steny Hoyer asked yesterday the Wanda Vázquez Garced's administration to prove transparency and accountability in spending recovery funding approved following the natural disasters that have been hitting Puerto Rico for the last two years.

This information will also prove that the delay in releasing relief funds is "unjustified," according to Hoyer.

After a meeting at La Fortaleza with members of the governor´s cabinet, Hoyer said that the government of Puerto Rico believes the money has been used effectively, in favor of the people and for reconstruction and recovery efforts following the two storms and the earthquakes.

Although the governor had earlier announced she had the meeting scheduled, Vázquez Garced could not attend the meeting but La Fortaleza Chief of Staff Antonio Pabón took her place and said the governor had a personal emergency.

Hoyer had already revealed that Vázquez Garced had not attended. “We were supposed to meet with the Governor. The Governor had a family emergency, a health emergency,” said the House Democratic majority leader.

Hoyer also anticipated they will meet with members of the Oversight Board since although the federal entity does not receive the funds appropriated, their opinion "impacts" the distribution of funds.

Meanwhile, Pabón confirmed the request for information. "One of their recommendations is that we also share how we are using the money committed," he said.

Looking for answers

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez said that many families are going through a crisis and that need help from the U.S. government, but also from the island´s government. “We are here because we need the answers to questions we have about resources and what is happening in the communities," she added.

For Ocasio Cortez, the daughter of Puerto Rican parents, these will be her first official public activities on the island as a congresswoman.

Ottmar Chávez, director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resilience (COR3); Housing Secretary Luis Fernández Trinchet; and Health Secretary Rafael Rodríguez also attended the meeting as well as Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials and Resident Commissioner in Washington D.C., Jenniffer González, who stressed the importance of this type of visit upon her arrival.

"There is legislation circulating on FEMA essential services, and I think this is the best tool we have to bring them here, to bring them to the towns to see the situation first hand. We did that with Hurricane María and it worked for us," González said.

The House Small Business Committee Chairwoman Nydia Velázquez and Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairwoman Carol Maloney are also part of the congressional delegation.

“We are here because of our great concern, our great concern... Congress of the United States has appropriated over $50 billion to respond to the crisis in infrastructure, human needs, housing, nutrition, education, and transportation — all of the issues, including water, sewer, and the electric grid,” said Hoyer.

“We come because we are frustrated. We come because, in many respects, we’re angry that we have taken substantive action that has not been implemented as quickly as should have been done,” he added.

"This is not about trying to blame people, it is about making sure that the people of Puerto Rico are put back in a position where they are no longer challenged by being homeless, by having nutrition shortage, by being unemployed," Hoyer answered to questions about the reasons for the delay in releasing the funds.

Democrats have pressed the Donald Trump administration to speed up the release of funds approved for Puerto Rico after Hurricane María. They have also just passed a House bill spending bill allocating $4.89 billion in relief funds mainly to address the damage caused by the earthquakes, including tax subsidies.