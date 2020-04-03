At least three weeks behind schedule, the government is finally in the process of launching a coronavirus epidemiological tracing system. If it works as expected, it will help identify, isolate and treat people who have come into contact with positive cases, as part of the strategy known as contact tracing that is essential for containing the spread of COVID-19, but which here, so far, has not been implemented.

The government also hopes the system will produce the amount and type of data on the development of the pandemic that is lacking so far, this has prevented, among other things, to make an epidemiological projection - as other countries have done - to scientifically determine how the coronavirus will develop here, and prepare for possible scenarios.

The surveillance and contact tracing system was designed by the Puerto Rico Medical Task Force COVID-19 advising Governor Wanda Vázquez on this emergency.

The system became official yesterday morning when the governor ordered every public or private health institution on the island, as well as municipalities, to report to the Health Department "in an expeditious manner" every positive, negative, or suspected case of coronavirus that they know of, with basic information about that person.

Until yesterday's report, the Health Department lacked basic information such as place of residence, symptoms, and travel history of most of the 316 positive cases detected here so far.

Nor was it certain whether that number included positive cases detected in the island's nearly ten municipalities conducting tests for the virus. San Juan, which is among these municipalities, had tested 819 and detected 27 positive cases until yesterday, according to Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.

Over the last three weeks, there were few contact tracing instances in Puerto Rico and were done by private hospitals or individuals who, upon learning that they were infected, reached out to their contacts themselves to advise them to take precautions.

The idea behind this strategy is that when someone knows that they have been in contact with an infected person, they take precautions that will, in turn, prevent the possible spread of the virus to others and thus delay or stop the spread of the virus.

According to Governor Vázquez Garced, the challenge posed by COVID-19 makes it imperative to expand the scope of the information collected and to establish “more effective and comprehensive mechanisms for its collection so that the Health Department has more accurate data, including suspected cases and those that have not yet been reported.”

Both epidemiologists working with the new system and experts acknowledged that it is very difficult, if not impossible, to recover the information lost over the first three weeks since the first suspected case was reported on the island -March 8 - without contact tracing.

There are many infected people without knowing it

For the World Health Organization (WHO) this strategy is one of the pillars of the fight against COVID-19, along with social distancing and the availability of tests.

Over the past three weeks, countless people in Puerto Rico have lived without knowing that they had been in contact with an infected person, exposing them and the people they have interacted with.

"Many people could have been infected. We are clear on that. Many asymptomatic people can affect others," said Juan Carlos Reyes, the Committee's epidemiologist.

The Committee said it is ready to formally begin implementing the system but has not received the green light from the Health Department. At a press conference Wednesday, Secretary González said that they would start implementing the system yesterday, Thursday. González was not available yesterday for an interview with El Nuevo Día.

Reyes explained that with the information collected on coronavirus cases, regional epidemiologists from the Health Department, assisted by some 100 volunteers throughout the island, will communicate with all the people who may have been in contact with those who tested positive. Positive cases will be isolated and the others will be placed in quarantine.

"We are going to have a person who will be calling these people daily, positive cases and their contacts, to monitor the evolution of the disease and if they get sick, direct them to the health care system," Reyes said.

Reyes said there are mathematicians from the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) Medical Sciences Campus designing models seeking to project on the development of the pandemic here, but first, they need the tracing system to start producing reliable data that can be used.

"As soon as the contact tracing system provides us with that information, those mathematicians are ready to start making models to predict the epidemic," Reyes said.

Epidemiologist Melissa Marzán, from the Ponce School of Health Sciences, said it is very difficult to recover information that was lost in the weeks when contact tracing was not implemented.