New York - Today, along with a new declaration in favor of Puerto Rico's self-determination and independence, the United Nations Decolonization Committee will hear allegations about the consequences of the fiscal and public debt crisis on the island.

One of the topics will be the growing concern over austerity measures imposed on the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), including a cut of about $450 million for fiscal year 2023.



The president of the Puerto Rico Human Rights Committee Eduardo Villanueva says in his presentation that the Oversight Board and the government of Puerto Rico, have consented to destroy what until now has been the UPR, to turn it into a technical college, far from social sciences, humanities, critical thinking, and scientific creation through free research.

Villanueva fears that behind all this there may be an effort for the UPR to stop standing as a focus of resistance and criticism against policies of assimilation and the goal of federal statehood, which is different from the integration recognized by United Nations Resolution 1541.

Last week, students and faculty held meetings in Congress -that will continue today- asking federal lawmakers to stop the next cut to the UPR, which is estimated at $86 million starting July 1.

Meanwhile, San Juan Legislative Assembly President Marco Rigau will speak about the lawsuit that this municipality filed against the Board´s decision to oversee and control the operation of municipalities.

Yesterday, Rigau unveiled his presentation which states that the law that created the Board –through the U.S. Congress- to collect bondholders' money does not mention that this Board will have powers over Puerto Rico's municipalities and municipal governments.

Villanueva, former president of the Puerto Rico Bar Association, and Rigau are part of a list of fifty speakers that will testify before the Special Committee on Decolonization.

Today, those who promote the debate hope that a new resolution by the Decolonization Committee recognizing Puerto Rico's right to self-determination and independence, and urging the U.N. General Assembly to reopen the island's political case will be approved, for the 38th time in 48 years.

The language of the resolution will allude to how the imposition of the Board has worsened Puerto Rico's colonial situation, how that political subordination is reflected in the federal government's slow and inefficient response to the emergency caused by Hurricane María, and will advocate, among other things, for the complete decontamination and cleanup of former U.S. military base in Vieques and Culebra.

Although he stressed that with PROMESA and the recognition of the colonial status by the U.S. Supreme Court "the myth" of the development of democracy in Puerto Rico has been unveiled, Rigau said that the treatment of the island should be denounced.

"It is completely contrary to the principles and rights of the people that the United Nations has defended since its creation," said Rigau, a former Popular Democratic Party (PPD) senator.

In addition to Rigau, two other elected officials from the island appear on the list of speakers: San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz and New Progressive Party (PNP) Representative José Enrique "Quiquito" Meléndez, who confirmed that he will speak on behalf of the House majority and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

Mayor Cruz, who is running for governor for the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), was going to give the Junte de Mujeres 2018 (Women´s meeting) speech, but she could not make the trip for personal reasons, according to Wilma Reveron, who is part of the board and who will speak as co-president of the National Hostosian Independence Movement (MINH, Spanish acronym).

The government will not attend

The Puerto Rican government will not be present. In 2017, the government of Puerto Rico –represented by Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marín- requested the support of the Decolonization Committee to the results of the 2017 referendum in favor of statehood and to set aside its historic recognition of the island's right to independence.

As Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares did in 2016, when he was running for governor, Rivera Marín also asked in 2017 to put Puerto Rico back on the list of non-self governing countries.

Yesterday, La Fortaleza did not comment on today's hearing. At a time when the Decolonization Committee has insisted on its call for self-determination and independence, the government of Puerto Rico has not appeared before the commission again.

The last governor to appear before the committee was Alejandro García Padilla, just as the U.S. government was imposing PROMESA. "The time has come to act on the Puerto Rico case," García Padilla said in 2016.

The list of speakers for today's hearing also includes, among others, Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) Vice President and former senator María de Lourdes Santiago; Bar Association President Edgardo Román; former political prisoner Oscar López Rivera; Puerto Rican Coalition Against the Death Penalty spokeswoman Evelyn Michelle Román Montalvo; National Association of Puerto Rican/Hispanic Social Workers president Mabel López Ortiz; and Committee for Puerto Rico at the United Nations (COPRONU) spokesman Alejandro Torres Rivera.

Amid claims for the U.N. General Assembly to reopen Puerto Rico's political case and hold the United States accountable for its colonial situation, many have felt frustrated with the lack of action by the main deliberative body of the United Nations and the disinterest of the U.S. Congress in resolving a political relationship that many believe should not continue.

Manuel Rivera, of the Puerto Rican Unidos en Acción group in Washington D.C., says in his presentation that year after year, there is a resolution and a report prepared by the Special Committee Rapporteur on the declaration on granting of independence to colonial countries and peoples, but nothing ever happens and the case of Puerto Rico continues to stall in this Committee and that the same thing happens in the U.S. Congress.

In 2016, PIP, through former Senator Santiago, proposed before the Decolonization Committee to create a task force seeking to promote informal conversations between those who favor decolonization for Puerto Rico and the federal government.

After consulting with the Trump administration's mission to the U.N., those Latin American ambassadors who tried to open that dialogue found no favorable atmosphere.

In the Trump administration's presentation on Puerto Rico's political status to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in October 2018, U.S. Ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS) Carlos Trujillo reiterated the U.S. position that Puerto Rico's political case is "a domestic matter."

Trujillo added that for the U.S. government, there is no consensus in Puerto Rico about its political future and that residents do not have the right to statehood.

Trump had previously spoken out against statehood for the island.

In rejecting the 2012 and 2017 referendums, Trump's government has also ignored the vote held almost seven years ago - with 54 percent - against the continuation of Puerto Rico's current territorial status, officially called Commonwealth.

As is tradition, this year's resolution before the Decolonization Committee – chaired by Grenada's ambassador Keisha Aniya McGuire - will be presented by Cuba.