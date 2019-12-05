Washington – Former Vice President Joseph Biden announced yesterday his campaign committee in Puerto Rico for the upcoming Democratic presidential primaries in March, a group that will be led by former Governor Alejandro García Padilla; Chief of Staff Zoé Laboy; Senator Carmelo Ríos and Representative Rafael "Tatito" Hernández.

García Padilla and Laboy were appointed co-chairs of Biden’s working group on the island.

In taking his first steps in search of the 58 voting delegates that Puerto Rico will have for the July Democratic presidential convention in Milwaukee (Wisconsin), Biden also listed some of his priorities regarding Puerto Rico such as the recovery from Hurricanes Irma and María, improving access to Medicaid, and promoting federal legislation in favor of a self-determination process that involves representatives of all status options.

When he was governor, García Padilla, also a former president of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), coincided with Barack Obama’s and Biden’s second term in the White House, when PROMESA was approved.

Laboy, also former New Progressive Party (PNP) senator, is Wanda Vázquez Garced´s chief of staff and top aide. Laboy, like the governor, said that she is close to Republicans and has not ruled out helping in President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Ríos is the PNP spokesperson in the Senate and Hernández, the PPD House minority leader.

"We are honored to have the support and leadership of these public servants, and we are excited to announce the co-chairs of Biden´s campaign leadership committee in Puerto Rico to ensure that Puerto Ricans have a voice in these presidential elections," said Greg Schultz, Biden´s campaign manager.

Schultz said that after the devastation that the 2017 hurricanes caused in communities and infrastructure, Trump has done nothing for Puerto Rico, except make fun of (his people) and throw paper towels to the crowd.

For Schultz, the list of endorsements represents the island’s need to have a friend and ally in the White House, and the people of Puerto Rico know that “Joe Biden will be that president.”

The Biden support list on the island will include PPD senator and candidate for Washington Resident Commissioner D.C. José Nadal Power; Ponce Mayor María “Mayita” Meléndez (PNP); San Lorenzo Mayor José Román Abreu (PPD) and Guayanilla Mayor Nelson Torres Yordán (PPD), as well as PPD Representatives Carlos Bianchi, Ángel Matos, José “Conny” Varela, Javier Aponte Dalmau and José Aníbal Díaz Collazo and NPP Representative José "Che" Pérez Cordero.

Biden’s campaign also includes the support of the president of the Puerto Rico College Democrats Federation of America, José Julián Roldán Villanueva.

In his El Nuevo Día op-ed today, Biden focused his message on rebuilding the island and denouncing President Trump's prejudices about Puerto Rico. But he also stressed the importance of raising the federal minimum wage to $ 15 per hour, tripling funds for Title I educational program, tackling climate change and including the island in his plan to rebuild U.S. infrastructure.

“Rebuilding also means confronting some difficult truths about Washington's legacy on the island. We must recognize past deficiencies and embrace a future of strength for Puerto Rico, with fair and equitable ties to Washington. I will involve Puerto Ricans, including representatives of all status options, in a process of self-determination, listening to and developing federal legislation that details a fair path forward,” Biden said on status.

Biden leads U.S. national polls but lags behind in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two contests.

According to the average polls by Real Clear Politics, Biden leads with 27 percent nationwide, compared to 16 percent for Senator Bernie Sanders, 14 percent for Senator Elizabeth Warren and 11.4 percent for South Bend (Indiana) Mayor Peter Buttigieg.

In Iowa, the first contest to be held on February 3, Buttigieg was yesterday's favorite with 24 percent, followed by Sanders (18.3 percent), Warren (17.7 percent) and Biden (16.3 percent).