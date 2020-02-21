A waiver to allow airlines to perform certain cargo and transfer services at international airports on the island deserves the strong and unified support of all government and private sectors in Puerto Rico and in the United States, including the aviation industry business and labor components.

The exemption under consideration by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) responds to well-documented claims about the negative economic impact of the Jones Act in Puerto Rico since the beginning of the last century. The waiver also represents a boost for the Puerto Rican economy, especially after recent natural disasters.

The DOT has proposed to exempt the island for two years from regulation on the transportation of international air cargo and passengers. Unions representing pilots and flight attendants in the United States raised concerns about the exemption. Delta Airlines also expressed reservations.

The waiver would allow foreign airlines to move cargo and passengers on U.S. flag aircraft through Luis Muñoz Marín Airport in Carolina, Mercedita Airport in Ponce and Luis Muñoz Rivera Airport in Aguadilla. The exemption would help complement air cargo logistics operations in the United States here. Because of Puerto Rico's geographic position, the activity generated would not represent a risk for services provided at U.S. state airports for decades.

The preliminary waiver DOT is considering for Puerto Rico can be compared with the experience of Alaska, which carries out such operations at its airports without affecting the companies responsible for the movement of international cargo or other related services at the airports in the remaining 49 states.

For U.S. airlines operating in Puerto Rico, the waiver pending approval is an opportunity to improve their services here. It would open the possibility of having non-direct flights from foreign companies that could handle cargo or access logistics services currently limited on the island. For those leading companies among passengers and local businesses, supporting the waiver is also an opportunity to show solidarity with Puerto Rico in difficult economic times.

The exemption may help create new jobs in international air cargo and refueling and ship cleaning services, according to economists. These tasks are not possible now due to cabotage rules.

The waiver could open the door to adjustments on flights by Caribbean, Latin American and European airlines that currently do not consider Puerto Rico as a destination or limit their activity because their stops in Puerto Rico cannot drop cargo or allow passengers to transfer. The change would bring commercial and tourist competitiveness to the island, given the option of establishing more connections at regional airports.

Puerto Rico has the potential to develop logistics operations associated with air traffic, especially in Aguadilla, where there are facilities that could be used for storage and for aircraft maintenance and refueling services.

If the waiver is approved, Puerto Rico would receive goods faster than today because they have to pass through U.S. ports first. The change could also reduce the cost of certain products.

In 2017, they granted a 10-day waiver from federal cabotage rules to Puerto Rico, following the severe emergency caused by Hurricane María. However, a two-year waiver for air operations would mean a wider opening to regulations counterproductive to the island's economy.