The implementation of the new amendments to the Puerto Rico Internal Revenue Code should be taken as the beginning of a process that leads to a comprehensive tax reform that responds to a defined vision of an economically and socially sustainable island.



This reform should include a complete review of the different tax systems -that were not considered in recent amendments- in order to bring competitiveness to the island and make it less vulnerable to the discretion of the federal Internal Revenue System.

That is the case of the exemptions under the industrial incentives system that, back in 1948 responded to contexts radically different from those that Puerto Rico faces today. It is urgent to review measures that temper the flow of industrial revenues to the impact of the 2017 federal tax reform and that resolves uncertainties such as the one surrounding Law Act 154 on taxes on foreign corporations.

The goal should be to maintain the competitiveness of those incentives that currently produce economic or social dividends while securing revenue sources that are not subject to federal changes.

The objective of achieving tax justice for individuals and corporations must be tied to the government's responsibility to ensure fiscal balance, ground for economic activity growth and to return the credibility of Puerto Rico as an investment destination. It must also harmonize with other structural changes that the island needs for a long-lasting revitalization.

Then, a constructive dialogue between the local government and the federal oversight authority is essential. The search for a contributory solution must also include the private sector and municipalities.

Although there are positive aspects among the new changes, they are far from achieving the tax reform that the island needs as a platform for progress.

The government faces the challenge of overcoming the habit of legislating with a fragmented, short term vision or according to particular conveniences. It has to trace and tune its route towards a clear north, with accurate data, such as those offered by the scientific community regarding climate change.

The new changes to the tax system promise to bring $ 400 million annually, until 2023. It is important that the government achieves efficiency to capture the revenues, by implementing these changes with appropriate oversight mechanisms. These include the enforcement of the new legislation on slot machines.

There is consensus in recognizing the approved initiatives as social justice steps, such as the reactivation of the earned income tax credit, which would bring $ 200 million annually to the Treasury, while stimulating participation in the formal labor market. The changes also provide taxpayers with a 5 percent credit, a reduction on the Sales and Use Tax for prepared foods, and, as of March 2019, the elimination of the business-to-business tax for businesses with a volume of less than $200,000

The analysis of other initiatives -that would boost the development of local capital companies and promote the creation of jobs under fair conditions for employers and employees- is still pending. In all this, how to reduce the inequality that keeps the island between the top positions of an infamous international ranking must be considered.

A comprehensive and deep tax reform, that is a pending issue in Puerto Rico, must fairly distribute the tax burden, promote stability and development in an up-to-date, local and global context.

Working on such a reform calls for the participation of all the sectors of the island, as well as having clear metrics and efficient oversight mechanisms with the firm purpose to achieve prosperous and equitable growth in Puerto Rico .