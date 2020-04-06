Puerto Rico´s public and private education system faces the great challenge of innovating both in methods and content to contribute to the education of citizens who, aware of their era and history, are prepared for the new world they will find at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This process should consider the ethical, mental and emotional aspects brought by the natural, social and economic events that have shaken their lives and altered their educational schedule in recent years.

Public schools, private colleges, and universities have already embraced online education tools as an immediate response to avoid a short-term academic paralysis. There are still important educational challenges in the medium term, such as scheduling summer studies and trimesters or semesters from August onwards. Only the Education Department estimates there are some 45,000 students who are about to graduate, and we can all help them to achieve this.

To this end, it is necessary to speed up processes to help students who have been left behind due to the digital gap or the lack of the necessary support.

Pedagogy experts have pointed out that social isolation may cause difficulties for children whose parents or adults in charge do not have the skills to help them keep a daily study structure at home. It should also be noted that many parents have to work. Others may feel overwhelmed by their work and economic situation. And, in other cases, more than one-third of grandparents are in charge of their grandchildren under 18.

For children in special education, the propensity to fall behind academically may be higher. Many students have particular needs that are not adequately addressed by cyber proposals. Some require specialized support resources that cannot currently be provided at home.

On the other hand, inequality affects the possibilities to access information and knowledge through new technologies. On the island, poverty exacerbates these limitations. It is necessary to ensure that those who do not have the tools for online learning, such as computers or tablets and a stable Internet connection, can do so. The government has announced efforts in this direction. Meanwhile, non-profit organizations, such as foundations, civic organizations or professional associations, along with the private sector, can become partners in making these resources available free of charge to students living below poverty levels, who represent more than half of our children and youth.

It is also urgent to ensure that no one lacks foods, which, in most cases, was only available through school meals.

Those thousands of students isolated in their homes deserve to continue their courses to approve them on time.

As this time has the potential to affect the morale of professionals or retirees who are perceived as inactive, the education system can create ways to incorporate them as a force of interdisciplinary resources that can serve as volunteer tutors and support for students and teachers. Thus, the education system can become a platform that activates a collaborative network in a big collective project at the service of education