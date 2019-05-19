El Nuevo Día's "Keep Asking" campaign, launched months after Hurricane María, received the Best Brand Awareness Campaign award as part of the International News Media Association's (INMA) Global Media Awards.

At a ceremony held Friday at the Edison Ballroom in New York’s Times Square, El Nuevo Día was one of more than 30 global news media companies that won the award among 40 first-place winners across 20 categories, divided in two groups: global/national brands and regional/local brands.

The "Keep Asking" campaign highlighted readers' concerns in times of social and economic change, and how El Nuevo Día's mission is built around finding answers.

GFR Media won the first-place award in the category Best Brand Awareness Campaign with El Nuevo Día and an Honourable Mention in the category of Best Use of an Event to Build a News Brand, for the journalistic photo gallery “A year after Hurricane María” which was visited by over 30,000 people at the Plaza Las Américas shopping mall.

This gallery featured some of the most impressive journalistic photos taken by GFR Media's photojournalist team and published both in El Nuevo Día and Primera Hora, as part of the coverage of the devastating hurricane on September 20, 2017.

The INMA Global Media Awards, an organization that has presented awards for media excellence since 1937, marked the closing of the INMA World Congress of News Media, which with the participation of more than 400 delegates from media companies around the world, was held in New York held from May 13 to May 17.

There were 664 entries from 165 media companies in 34 countries. A panel of 46 experts selected 194 finalists for the top prizes in the Global Media Awards.

"Being recognized by an international organization such as INMA makes us so proud. Undoubtedly, both awards are the result of the work of the entire GFR Media team, whom we thank for their commitment and dedication," said María Eugenia Ferré Rangel, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors at GFR Media.

"The Keep Asking campaign reflects the tireless pursuit of our editorial team that for nearly half a century has focused on bringing all Puerto Ricans accurate and truthful information that, in turn, provides forums for discussion on the island´s key issues. The exhibition proved the quality of our photojournalists, who managed to capture through their lens the passage of a hurricane that changed our lives forever," added Ferré Rangel.

Other award-winning categories were related to issues such as the creation of new journalistic products, audience management, innovation, and commercial revenue growth. Participants included radio stations, newspapers, magazines, television news and multimedia portals.