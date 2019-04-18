Judge Laura Taylor Swain will hold an emergency hearing today to determine whether to accept a stipulation between the Oversight Board and the Unsecured Creditors Committee (UCC), which, in turn, would lay the ground for deciding whether the group will have the power to sue those who contributed to Puerto Rico's financial collapse.

Yesterday, at the request of the UCC, Swain issued an order to summon the parties to a hearing in New York Southern District. She also agreed on such a tight schedule that they would be filing arguments even on Good Friday.

It seems to be so urgent, that this will be the first time that Swain presides over a Title III hearing that will not be broadcast on closed-circuit in Puerto Rico's District Court.

Yesterday, after weeks of confidential negotiations, the UCC turned to Swain to appoint it as a trustee on Puerto Rico's Title III cases and grant it the power to pursue probes into individuals who contributed to the island´s fiscal crisis

The UCC's request came after that group - created by the U.S. Trustee for Title III cases- and the Board reached a stipulation agreement. The deal sets out guidelines for suing third parties, but excludes “actions based on fraud and other speculative theories.”

Pattern of Obstruction

The UCC explained in its motion that it had no choice but to invoke Section 926 of the Bankruptcy Code, as the Board entered into a pattern of obstruction that started the very moment Title III cases began almost two years ago.

According to the UCC, while initially, the Board expressed an interest in pursuing claims against those involved in debt sales by the island, now the entity has placed restrictions, just two weeks before the statute of limitations for the entity to file lawsuits related to the debt runs out.

The Bankruptcy Code provides a period of two years for a debtor to sue third parties who have caused its insolvency in order to recover resources that can be distributed among its creditors. The deadline for the central government is May 2.

Filing claims against third parties is critical to the UCC, because the creditors it represents - including contractors, suppliers and government employees - will be at the bottom of the list once the court decides how government resources will be distributed in the adjustment plan.

According to the UCC, what the Board has failed to the point that even the special investigator the entity hired, Kobre & Kim, has not provided support to the special committee that was created to file the claims. To that end, the UCC also asked Swain to order the firm to submit all the documents it compiled during its one-year investigation.

According to the motion, the Board paid Kobre & Kim $16 million for a report that did not produce any concrete claims.

UCC legal counsel and partner in the law firm Paul Hastings, Luc A. Despins, said that the Board, appointed in August 2016, did not seriously begin examining potential claims until the end of November 2018 and, at that time, did so by employing a new law firm that, had to do it with the assistance of professionals from the Board Special Claims Committee as the deadline was coming up.

Despins recounts nearly two years of actions by the Board that ended up undermining the UCC's ability to file claims against third parties responsible for the island's financial collapse.

Reactions

“I previously led several of my colleagues in writing the #PuertoRico Oversight Board, urging them to recoup fees from big banks on invalid debt. Today it was reported they don't intend to do so. That's unacceptable & I'll be following up,” said Representative Nydia Velázquez on Twitter after hearing the decision.

Meanwhile, Julio Varona López, co-director of Community Dignity campaigns at the Center for Popular Democracy, called it "a shameful move" for the Board taking steps to “sue bondholders to recover debt payment” but “not to sue those who promoted the sale of those bonds,” contributing to the island´s fiscal collapse.