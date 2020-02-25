Effectively fighting gender-based violence is still being regrettably postponed in Puerto Rico. As a basic step in assuming this legal and moral responsibility, public authorities must properly process each complaint on damage to the physical, emotional or psychological integrity of the victims.

To this end, it is imperative to ensure that investigating gender-based violence complaints does not result in re-victimization. It is also necessary to ensure the efficient prosecution of the cases.

During the first 49 days of 2020, the Puerto Rico Police reported 406 gender-based violence incidents. Of that total, 337 cases were related to assaults against women. Eight women were killed in the same period, however, to date, whether any of the crimes are linked to male violence was not yet determined.

According to a Police preliminary report on homicides dated December 31, in 2019, gender-based violence killed 13 women. Before the end of the year, the College of Social Work Professionals of Puerto Rico, the Colectiva Feminista and other organizations called on the government to declare a national emergency in the face of the gender-based violence crisis.

The governor issued an alert for male violence with the expectation of enforcing "faithful and strict compliance with the laws and regulations promulgated following the public policy of non-violence against women."

Today, as gender-based violence cases grow, there is concern about the lack of resources to implement protocols to protect male violence victims. Claims about the Women´s Procurator Office lacking resources to effectively implement the statute are really disturbing. Concerns about practical problems to implement the measures provided by law to fight this serious social problem cannot be ignored.

The government - like dozens of organizations advocating for women's rights, and for the protection of families, especially children suffering the terrible impact of male violence - said in late 2019 that it is imperative to have a well-structured and comprehensive response plan.

This plan aims to address those obstacles that women face when reporting gender-based violence to the authorities. According to some women, the official response tends to minimize how serious their complaints are.

It is time to honor the commitment made. The key to eradicating this social problem is to enforce existing public policy and put an end to deficiencies in the protocols. Victims and experts also ask to improve monitoring mechanisms in all the agencies involved and to train staff so victims are treated with empathy and dignity.

The judicial branch created eight gender-based violence courts. However, there are still complaints about how slow the processes are. It is also important to review sentences since some victims remain in unsafe conditions once the process is completed. Sixty percent of those prosecuted are released through different mechanisms.