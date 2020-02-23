Preventing the next great natural, climatic or seismic event in Puerto Rico from becoming an economic and social disaster depends, to a large extent, on the actions outlined today to reduce inequality and optimize education to younger generations. The nonprofit sector offers guidelines and successful experiences to achieve this.

Fighting inequality makes Puerto Rico more resilient. Inequality puts most of the population at risk of suffering the significant impact of a natural phenomenon. We saw this after Hurricane María, which killed nearly 3,000 people. In recent weeks, Puerto Rico has once again witnessed how earthquakes wreaked more havoc among people living in poverty, particularly children, the elderly and those with physical or mental conditions.

Fortunately, our society had the invaluable support of the local and U.S. nonprofit sector, whose organizations know first hand the most pressing needs of the population. During the Fifth Clinton Global Initiative Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery Summit on the island, some of these organizations reported on progress and on what is still needed to overcome vulnerability.

The conference also represented an opportunity to learn about the progress of other Caribbean islands towards becoming resilient countries, such as Dominica, a neighboring country whose actions could serve as a model for Puerto Rico. This island, of about 464 square miles, is one of the poorest in the Caribbean. However, it is determined to become the world's first resilient country after Hurricane María devastated it.

The first step there was to create the Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica (CREAD), which will soon publish a 20-goal plan that would allow the island to a faster recovery from an atmospheric event. Among other initiatives, it aims to make communities self-sufficient, so they can at least sustain themselves without outside help for a period of 15 days after an emergency. There are similar efforts in Puerto Rico led by nonprofits which should be fully supported by the government.

However, building equity begins with the State, with integrated public policies and reviewing budgetary priorities to break the cycles that perpetuate poverty. To this end, it will be necessary to understand that beyond modernizing physical infrastructure, as long as poverty and unequal treatment of citizens prevail, the island will continue to be exposed to social catastrophes.

In Aruba, the government is digitizing its operations, as well as schools, while training teachers and public employees in the use of new technologies. If well implemented, these efforts have the potential to make information and services more accessible to citizens and become a platform for transparency.

Puerto Rico can still maximize the largest budget allocation -to the Department of Education- and invest in school curricula seeking to promote innovation and digital knowledge as skills that encourage students to create solutions to current and future social, economic and environmental challenges. Fostering learning, in turn, can lead to the social and economic mobility of our children and youth, most of whom live in poverty.