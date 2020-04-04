Faced with the increase in COVID-19 infections in Puerto Rico, even among young people, health authorities in charge of the response to the pandemic have been clear and emphatic: we all have to consider ourselves as if we were infected with the dangerous virus. Hence the insistent call that we must all stay at home.

The only way to currently avoid contracting and spreading the new strain of the coronavirus is that everyone stays at home. If you have to go out, you must follow health care guidelines to cover your mouth and nose with a mask or a protective substitute, as recommended by the medical task force. Washing your hands with soap and water, avoiding touching your face and maintaining physical distance from other people are other golden rules regarding the pandemic.

The data speaks for itself: a high percentage of people who have the virus in Puerto Rico do not know it because they do not present symptoms. And each infected person can spread the disease to at least two people.

Community spread is a reality on the island. Over 50 percent of the people with the virus have no history of travel. At the moment, the spread is exponential.

Meanwhile, the medical task force advising the government has pointed out that Puerto Rico does not have the resources to deal with a large number of simultaneous infections with severe symptoms. It has been reported that the emergency would require 3,000 ventilators and there are only 500 available while waiting for the same number of new respirators. Even New York, with more than 2,600 deaths reported as of Friday, doesn't have the number of ventilators they would need to address the peak of severe cases.

Due to its global nature, the COVID-19 crisis has even produced a lack of protective equipment for health professionals to protect themselves and assist patients. In Puerto Rico, as of Friday, five doctors tested positive for COVID-19 and a nurse and a respiratory therapist died from the virus.

In these scenarios, the more the people are exposed, the greater the risk of getting the virus and dying due to a lack of sufficient health care equipment.

Every household should have its plan of action and protection in case they have to go out to shop, for example. Older adults should remain at home. Younger people, family members or neighbors, have a civic duty to ensure that this most vulnerable population has what they need, taking every precaution when going out and interacting.

No one is immune to COVID-19, not even young people. There have already been reports of infections in children on the island. This Friday, a 41-year-old man died, the youngest fatality so far.

Unfortunately, many still ignore the warning signs. The mayor of Cabo Rojo denounced that many of the rental reservations for Easter in that coastal municipality have not been canceled. In this emergency that keeps half of the world's population - about 4 billion people - complying with some form of social distancing, we all have an equal responsibility in the fight to preserve health. Failure to comply with the guidelines will only prolong this period of risk and emergency.

After the devastation caused by Hurricane María, responsible and supportive action by neighbors, communities, and organizations made a difference in providing relief and speeding up recovery. Puerto Rico needs that same sense of commitment today, with everyone staying at home.

These extraordinary times call for awareness and generosity. We can turn it into an opportunity to reflect and grow in new skills. Even at a distance, we can reconnect and talk with our loved ones. Victory over the coronavirus depends on a chain of lives, starting with every citizen.