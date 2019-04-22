The increase announced in the rates of dentists and orthodontists participating in the Government Health Insurance Plan Vital represents a step forward for these health professionals whose fees have been behind for more than 25 years.

With this adjustment, the Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA) hopes to motivate these specialists to stay on the island. This would help to slow down the growing exodus of professionals in almost all medical specialties.

Rates should be in line with dentists academic and professional background and they should also consider the cost of dental services to the medically indigent population served by the government health plan. Public dental coverage offers preventive and restorative services to 1.2 million people on the island.

The government faces the challenge to identify at least $ 13 million to address the impact of the new rates structure in the next fiscal year´s budget. According to PRHIA director Ángela Ávila these new rates would be effective in October. Increases will be official once Medicare and Medicaid Service Centers and the Oversight Board approve them. The maximum budgetary impact of this increase is estimated at $ 30 million.

The new structure sets minimum payment limits for dental care, which did not exist in the state health reform since the creation of PRHIA.

It is important that the government shares the proposal in detail with dentists in order for them to understand and endorse it.

Adjustments were reasonably requested by these professionals for years. They have brought this issue to the media, the legislature and public forums with convincing data. They explained, for example, that their current rates have not changed since 1993, when the health reform was implemented and they ceded a 10 percent discount on their fees.

These rates were never reviewed in twenty five years. As a result, dentists receive $ 9 for an examination when in jurisdictions like the Virgin Islands they get $ 60.

The development of a new dental rate structure to correct the gap for these professionals shows that there are ways to find solutions to the problems that discourage the medical practice on our island.

In 2018, there were 1,010 dentists in Puerto Rico, that is, one dentist every 3,304 people, according to the Health Professionals Registration and Certification Office. Doctors organizations say that currently there are 856 dentists on the island.

The Legislative Assembly included dental health professionals in the measure offering doctors a special rate on income.

One proposal that deserves attention is for health service insurers to be able to open to more medical professionals recently graduated in or outside of Puerto Rico, but interested in practicing here. New graduates mean more alternatives for patients.

Dentists claims led to an actuarial study which is the base for the new proposal. PRHIA, the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico and the College of Dental Surgeons of Puerto Rico were part of this study that included a comparison between Puerto Rico and other states and jurisdictions for Medicaid participants, a federal program that funds a good portion of Vital Plan.