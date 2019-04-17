The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) laboratory will analyze nearly 300 children "safe kits" (Sexual Assault Forensic Exam) still pending at the island´s Bureau of Forensic Sciences.

At a press conference, FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas Leff announced the initiative to help with the backlog of "safe kits" analysis, with a total of more than 2,500 pieces accumulated since 2001.

Leff explained that this initiative if part measures the agency implemented to improve the results obtained by the San Juan FBI office on its work regarding violent crimes against children.

Assistant Special Agents in Charge Angel Catalán added that the initiative will also help them identify individuals who committed both state and federal crimes.

Catalán explained that this initiative will help them find a serial rapist who took a child for sexual abuse or incited him through social media.

He added that it can also help the FBI find those who threaten public safety, because they may be offenders involved in other violent crimes.

According to Catalán, it is not possible to anticipate, right now, how long analyzing the evidence may take, since it will be done at the same laboratory that works with other U.S. jurisdictions cases.

The samples will be submitted to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.

Senator Zoé Laboy, who was at the press conference, explained that the almost 300 cases that the FBI will analyze were brought to justice, so victims allegations have no limitations.

At the end of the press conference, Laboy said that although an aggressor has not been identified, they will have the information to continue the investigation.

She explained that if a person has been accused as the alleged aggressor, that analysis will corroborate the allegation. If the offender is not identified, the genetic information will still be included in the database to see if it matches other cases.

Laboy also stressed that the FBI assistance, at no cost to the government of Puerto Rico, will allow to maximize the recent $ 3 million allocation to Forensic Sciences and to send thousands of other tests to U.S. laboratories.

According to the CoDIS administrator (Combined DNA Index System) Mariel Candelario, Forensic Sciences already received the funds and they are in the proposals process from U.S. laboratories to have the results ready within a year.