Yesterday, Federal Judge Jay García Gregory issued an arrest warrant against Education Secretary Julia Keleher but later withdrew it after they reached an agreement with the agency to submit documents related to a federal investigation.

Last night, Keleher said that she did not know about the request for information by federal authorities and that it had not yet been submitted.

The official said she will properly respond to responsibilities regarding an issue of such magnitude.

In written statements Keheler that the warrant was issued because the Department did not submit certain documents within the time required by court. And that the warrant and documents are related to an ongoing investigation on events prior to her appointment. The Department is not being investigated.

Pedro Fortier spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service

confirmed to this newspaper that the arrest warrant was withdrew after they reached an agreement with the Education Department.

According to Fortier, U.S. Marshals were informed that Keleher is in California, but her team committed to submit the documents.

Portier said he did not have the information regarding the deadline the agency had to submit the requested documents.

El Nuevo Día learned that the arrest warrant was related to a request for documents in the case of Rocket Learning, a tutoring company processed at the federal level for alleged illegal billings.

The Department of Education confirmed that they reached an agreement with federal authorities.

The Department of Education stated that the requested information is related to the 2011- 2013 period and that the agency is in constant communication with their lawyers and they are addressing the request. The agency also stressed that the investigation is related to a period before Julia Keleher´s tenure.

La Fortaleza Public Affairs Secretary Anthony Maceira made comments in the same line.

The order is sealed

In September 2015, Rocket Learning and 31 of its employees, including teachers and managers, were accused by federal authorities of a fraud scheme for allegedly securing funds from Title I for tutoring services that were not provided.

"The only thing I can tell you is that the trial is scheduled for January 14, 2020," Rocket Learning's lawyer Juan Ramón Acevedo Cruz told El Nuevo Día.

When asked about information requests to the agency, he refused to comment. "I have nothing to say about that," he replied.

Motions and orders related to the information request are restricted to public access.

According to the case file, near 3 p.m., federal judge Jay García Gregory approved a requestfrom the defense filed on February 6.

Both the order and the request are sealed, however the document ordering the restriction states that they are issues related to the right to a defense, which is consistent with the agency´s statement that is related to documents for the 2011-2013 period.

In 2013, Keleher was one of the contractors in Education with her company Keleher & Associates, LLC. Services provided by her company included project management support " to ensure timely and compliant execution of Title I and Title III programs,” as described in the company´s web site.

According to sources, Rocket Learning has been requesting the documents for months, but Education had not complied with the requests made through the same federal court.

In fact, a motion by the company dated July 19, 2018 asks that a petition made to the judge to be restricted.

According to the motion, the defendant seeks for information that may be essential for the defense in case of a future trial.

The judge approved the petition in October, when he also issued a subpoena, but on February 6 Rocket Learning returned to the judge with a sealed motion, based on the defendant´s right to a defense.

A grand jury accused Rocket Learning and the other defendants of unlawfully receiving $ 954,297 from Title I funds of the Federal Department of Education, whose first phase authorities called “Bad Grades”.

Back then, U.S. Attorney for Puerto Rico Rosa Emilia Rodríguez explained that they were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud “related to payments caused to be made via the U.S. Mail to Rocket Learning, Inc., for twenty six fraudulent invoices submitted from 2011 - 2013 to the Puerto Rico Department of Education.”