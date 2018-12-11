Washington - While the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) still retains the first $ 1.5 billion in federal recovery grants from the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-DR) to mitigate the damage caused by Hurricane María, Republican sectors and Donald Trump´s government are still considering possible alternatives to oversee the management of emergency funds granted to Puerto Rico.

Federal officials have discussed the possibility to ask the Oversight Board –that controls Puerto Rico´s public finances- to pay attention to this issue and even to request a certification providing that the “American taxpayers money” will not be used to pay the island´s public debt.

They have also considered the appointment of a high-level official to coordinate the release of funds. Yesterday, a source close to the Trump administration warned that "they are discussions at staff level," but in consultation with Congress Republican sectors.

But, the information coincides with the Axios report that revealed –exactly a month ago- that President Trump wants to end disaster relief money for Puerto Rico and also with Trump´s tweet on October 23: “The people of Puerto Rico are wonderful but the inept politicians are trying to use the massive and ridiculously high amounts of hurricane/disaster funding to pay off other obligations. The U.S. will NOT bail out long outstanding & unpaid obligations with hurricane relief money!”

Another source in the federal government minimized these conversations and said that the decision on the distribution of funds will remain in the hands of the agencies.

Congress and the federal executive branch approved close to $ 42 billion in disaster relief funds for Puerto Rico. About $ 20 billion of that package are CDBG-DR funds for the reconstruction of the island.

Ben Carson, US Secretary of Housing (HUD), visited Puerto Rico on September 20 to announce an agreement that would enable the release of the first $ 1.5 billion in CDBG-DR funds. Three months later, the funds were not released.

Ongoing conversations within the federal government are a reminder of the restrictions that Congress Republicans have tried to impose in the last year.

The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 validated that the Oversight Board “may review amounts greater than $10 million that are provided by this subdivision to a covered territory for response to or recovery from Hurricane Irma or Hurricane María.”

But granting new responsibilities to the Board over the elected government of Puerto Rico would go "in the opposite direction to what the next leadership of the House wants to do," said Lara Merling, researcher from the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR).

Regarding this, she recalled the statements of the next chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Democrat Raúl Grijalva, in favor of overseeing the Board´s actions, the austerity measures they have promoted and their possible conflicts of interest.

Grijalva has also given credibility to reports that state that President Trump wants to stop allocations for the island.

Merling also mentioned the letter organized by the Congressional Progressive Caucus in which three Senators – Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kirsten Gillibrand – and 31 Democratic Congress members criticized the Board´s austerity measures and the fiscal plan that now estimates a surplus greater than before Hurricane María.

Democrats in Congress and President Trump agreed in showing their concerns regarding that relief funds might be used to pay off creditors.

“Federal disaster relief funds do not flow through the Commonwealth’s general fund and, other than the portion of CDBG funds allocated to fulfill Puerto Rico’s local cost sharing requirement, are not counted as part of the Fiscal Plan’s projected surplus,” said José Carrión II, president of the Board, by mid-November in his response to a letter sent by Senator Warren along with Puerto Rican Congress members Nydia Velázquez, José Serrano and Darren Soto.

In the letter dated November 29, the Senate Democratic Minority Leader, Charles Schumer, and Patrick Leahy, Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, requested the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, to speed up the release of funds and questioned the delays in the administration of the CDBG-DR program.