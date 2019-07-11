The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is conducting a new analysis to determine whether the “actual costs” of the contract awarded to Cobra Acquisitions for the recovery of the power grid after Hurricane María are reasonable.

This action comes after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) revealed, in an audit report, that FEMA failed to determine eligibility for the Cobra contract under the Public Assistance Program.

According to the report, Cobra billed the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) more than $170 million for the work evaluated in the audit.

On March 28, following a recommendation from the OIG, FEMA delivered a report that independently concludes that Cobra's rates fall within a reasonable margin for emergency work, said Juan A. Rosado, FEMA spokesperson on the island.

“FEMA is conducting an additional analysis, according to Public Assistance grant guidelines, to determine whether the actual contract costs are reasonable,” he said in a written statement.

Rosado added that since FEMA has already determined that the rates in the contract are reasonable, this additional analysis will address the reasonableness of rates for labor, equipment, and materials, as broken down into the scope of the work completed.

He argued that once the analysis is concluded, FEMA will make a final determination of eligibility for contractual costs and will not authorize unreasonable costs.

According to the audit report, FEMA's eligibility determination for Cobra “was not sound and lacked supporting documentation.”

On the other hand, PREPA’s Executive Director, José Ortiz, indicated that “a detailed report is being prepared” on the contracts with Cobra. He added that “there is no sign” that PREPA will have to disburse the funds used for the power grid recovery after María.

“The approval of the costs to be billed came from FEMA,” Ortíz told El Nuevo Día.

He also said that now FEMA has a different team that is working hand in hand with PREPA facing permanent improvements to the power grid with more rigorous contracting standards.