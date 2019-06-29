Washington - Amid investigations into government corruption in Puerto Rico, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said yesterday that any irregular activity detected is referred to the Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

According to a FEMA statement, all necessary and required documentation is submitted for each project and verified before funding is approved. Any case of misuse or abuse of federal funds is referred (to the OIG) for further audit or other action and any case of suspected misuse or abuse of federal funds will be referred to the OIG.

These remarks from the federal office in Washington -which, among other things, is in charge of approving permanent construction projects to rebuild and repair public infrastructure damaged by Hurricane María- responded to a request from El Nuevo Día regarding the FBI's confirmation that it has multiple investigations into government corruption on the island underway.

Both the director of the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), Omar Marrero, and the executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA), Christian Sobrino Vega, admitted this week that reports on corruption investigations and allegations by former Treasury Secretary Raúl Maldonado Gautier about an "institutional mafia" within that department have triggered alarms and generated questions in Washington.

Maldonado Gautier was dismissed from the three positions he held - which included the head of the Office of Budget and Management - after publicly denouncing an “institutional mafia” in the Treasury, without notifying the governor. His son then accused the governor of corruption and FBI Director Douglas Leff confirmed that there are multiple ongoing investigations into corruption and bribery related to the awarding of contracts.

FEMA also stated that they are working closely with the government of Puerto Rico “in the process of recovery from hurricanes Irma and María.”

“Public policies and procedures are in effect in FEMA programs not only for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico but also for all disasters declared by the President. Our specialists work hand-in-hand with local and state officials to ensure that funding requested for public assistance and mitigation projects is for eligible work at reasonable costs. All necessary and required documentation is submitted for each project and verified before funding is approved,” FEMA added.

The federal agency also noted that there is a close working relationship between its Puerto Rico office and COR3.

However, FEMA has had its own problems. Federal investigations have revealed the awarding of multimillion-dollar FEMA contracts to companies that were unable to meet Puerto Rico’s needs on food or tarps. In addition, a senior FEMA official, Ahsha Tribble, is under investigation for allegedly steering post-hurricane work to the energy company Cobra.

The OIG is also reportedly conducting an investigation into the Whitefish contract awarded amid the first days of the Hurricane María emergency in Puerto Rico.