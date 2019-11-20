On at least three occasions, Ángel Suarez applied for a job and when potential employers learned that he lives in a public housing complex, his attempts to earn an independent living have been wrecked.

"If I say I live where I live, I don't get the job. It's always the same, and that's discrimination," said young Manuel A. Pérez while listening to government officials and community leaders repeat from the stage that "there are good people," living in those housing complexes and that the"bad ones" are just a few.

Shortly before, thousands of people who live in the 330 public housing projects on the island marched from Luis Muñoz Rivera Park in Puerta de Tierra to the northern Capitol area. The marchers wore shirts and signs calling for "peace." This is the fifteenth time they have walked the streets asking to live in harmony.

This is how the Coalición de Residentes de Vivienda Pública (Coalition of Public Housing Residents) called for an end to violence in Puerto Rico and they also stressed that living in public housing complexes is not tied to the criminal incidents by gangs or drug trafficking referred to the Police.

"It´s criminality what steals our peace," said Lucía Ramos, of the Jardines de Sellés housing complex, while holding one of the signs.

Orlando Rosario, along with Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced and the presidents of the legislative bodies, Carlos "Johnny" Méndez and Thomas Rivera Schatz were together on the stage.

In a brief message, the governor stressed that she is familiar with public housing complexes because she used to visit relatives who lived in public housing when she was a child.

"Today everyone knows that those who bring peace are public housing projects," Vázquez Garced said as the audience applauded and Rosario asked that the press to move away so they could have a moment with the governor. "You have her every day," said the leader of the Coalición de Residentes de Vivienda Pública before participating in a press conference.

It was the first time that a governor attended one of the protests organized by the Coalición as Rosario repeatedly said and added: "She is safe here among us," she said.

William Rodríguez, head of the Public Housing Administration, explained that these marches began 15 years ago as a response to incidents of violence in the Avenida 65 de Infantería area.