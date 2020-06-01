The hurricane season that begins today Monday demands to fully review the security plans adopted by the government of Puerto Rico, private companies, community organizations, and families. The goal is to adjust the hurricane response to the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency published a COVID-19 Pandemic Operational Guidance for the 2020 Hurricane Season referring to prevailing circumstances related to the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus. However, these are general guidelines that the government and each municipality must adjust and develop, according to their particular needs.

Therefore, the state government and municipalities, in coordination with federal authorities, are called upon to develop appropriate emergency responses, including circumstances associated with the pandemic. Integrating the participation of the private sector and the third sector will be essential in this effort.

The new hurricane season, according to the U.S. Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, will potentially bring above-average hurricane activity. The agency predicts between 13 and 19 storms. 6 to 10 of those could become hurricanes, including 3 to 6 which could become major hurricanes (category 3-4 or 5).

Setting up shelters will now involve new considerations regarding which structures are appropriate, considering the need for larger spaces to ensure isolation and social distance. In this regard, the use of coliseums and even hotels, as suggested by the federal authorities, will have to be considered.

The logistics of providing food and medicine to refugees, as well as operations in critical facilities such as hospitals and senior care centers, must also be adjusted in protocols with clear provisions that must be discussed before the first hurricane threat arises.

Emergency management experts, as well as non-profits promoting a fair recovery from the 2017 hurricanes impact, have also made recommendations that include COVID-19 tests and temperature monitoring for everyone admitted to a shelter.

These recommendations, which must be addressed by the government, call for strict protection measures for emergency response staff, as well as special precautions when assisting older adults or those with high-risk conditions.

Authorities should also consider special measures for the island's southwest region, which has been hard-hit by the earthquakes, a region where some municipalities cannot set up shelters in school buildings or other structures. It may be necessary to bring residents to other villages to protect them in the event of a hurricane.

During this period, protection efforts should also focus on families who have not yet managed to repair their homes after Hurricane María. In many of these cases, older adults are alone and live in houses with vulnerable structures and roofs.

Meanwhile, it is imperative to count on responsible citizen response which implies adjusting family protection plans to provide canned food, bottled water, medicines, and essential products according to the needs of each household.

It is also necessary for municipalities, whose mayors are more familiar with the profiles of families in urban and rural areas -with the support of the private sector, community entities, and citizens - to provide emergency supplies to address the basic needs of the most vulnerable populations.