It is encouraging that Puerto Rico will benefit from the $2.2 trillion Economic Stimulus package through which the U.S. government recognizes the serious health and economic crisis that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused in all U.S. jurisdictions.

The President's decision to declare the island a major disaster area because of the emergency caused by the new strain of the coronavirus pandemic is also positive news. President Donald Trump's declaration makes it easier for Puerto Ricans to access funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to implement protective measures.

Yesterday, Trump signed into law the largest injection of federal emergency funds in modern U.S. history. We hope these funds, along with the presidential declaration and local assistance announced by Governor Wanda Vázquez, will strengthen Puerto Rico´s health preparedness and response to fight the virus.

These new resources should alleviate the precarious circumstances that many families, individuals, and business sectors are going through due to the impact of the coronavirus emergency on the economy.

It is the government's responsibility to ensure the swift distribution of the funds. As Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González did yesterday, the island's government must keep citizens informed of how this money would be made available.

The measure will allow for the distribution of direct cash payments of up to $1,200 to most citizens. It also allocates funds to stabilize the finances of state governments, hospitals, health centers, and the purchase of medical supplies.

It is necessary to ensure that medical and nursing personnel have protective equipment, and hospitals have enough beds and ventilators to handle possible massive cases. The US President's action, invoking the Defense Production Act, would allow increasing the production of this equipment, which is already scarce in states such as New York, which as of yesterday reported more than 500 deaths - 40 percent of the nation's total -.

The aid would also bring particular relief to the more than 65,000 people who had to apply for unemployment insurance in Puerto Rico. In addition, the act provides for small business loans, among other incentives for the business sector. The measure includes, among other packages, $200 million in nutrition assistance for Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa. There are 1.3 million Puerto Ricans in the Nutrition Assistance Program in Puerto Rico has 1.3 million participants, of that total 300,000 are older adults.

According to estimates, the island will receive more than $2 billion with the new measure. While the Treasury Department decides how to process the allocations, the Puerto Rican government must ensure that it has all the necessary to use them transparently and be accountable.

A proper process for the funds to swiftly reach all beneficiaries will help boost local economic activity. It should also seek to supplement, with the local funds authorized by the Oversight Board, those cases in which the package approved by Congress is not available.

The announcement by the reconstruction coordinator for Puerto Rico, Rear Admiral Peter Brown, that he is working with the local government to address the shortage of medical resources and long-term supply chain concerns, brings confidence.