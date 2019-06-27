Washington - Amid investigations into corruption in the government of Puerto Rico, Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, did not hesitate yesterday to express her support to Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares.

Moreover, she denied that the current circumstances – amid several federal investigations into the operation of Puerto Rico’s government departments and allegations by the former Treasury Secretary’s son against him – could affect Rosselló Nevares, candidacy for reelection.

Initially, the Commissioner was reluctant to expand on the statements on a press release she issued Tuesday evening. "I already made the statements, they are in writing, I’m not going to make further comments," she said.

In her statement, González exhorted anyone who might have information about the crimes committed, to cooperate with state, federal authorities and also called on law and order authorities to assume their responsibility promptly.

Two of the legislative issues promoted by the government of Puerto Rico in Washington were driven by the dismissed former Treasury Secretary Raúl Maldonado and by the outgoing director of the Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA) Ángela Ávila.

Maldonado was in charge of promoting in the Treasury and Congress a proposal – which Commissioner González will turn into a bill – to grant a federal tax credit to businessmen based in the United States who invest in the construction of hotels on the island.

Ávila was the face before Congress of urgent legislation for the island: a new allocation of Medicaid funds that will prevent Puerto Rico’s health care system from falling into a fiscal cliff in April.

However, Commissioner González ruled out problems with the agenda in Washington. "Consultants who have been working on this with us have done it as a team," González said.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican Democratic Representative Nydia Velázquez (New York) stated that the most recent allegations of corruption "are serious, disconcerting and must be thoroughly and swiftly investigated."

However, Velázquez, who is the liaison of the Democratic Congressional leadership with Puerto Rican affairs, warned that the allegations of corruption that involve La Fortaleza, should not limit the people of Puerto Rico, who are U.S. citizens, to access disaster relief funds.

Also, Puerto Rican Democrat Darren Soto (Florida) said that Governor Rosselló Nevares "was right to dismiss Treasury Secretary Raúl Maldonado."

Campaigning with Pence

Commissioner González was in Miami on Tuesday with Vice President Michael Pence, she said she discussed with him the importance of publishingfederal guidelines for the government of Puerto Rico to access funds for the recovery and reconstruction of Puerto Rico.

González traveled to Miami and back to Washington in the U.S. Vice President’s Air Force 2. When asked if the conversation with Pence included allegations of corruption on the island, González said: "I'm not going to make further comments."

As part of her trip to Miami, Commissioner González officially participated in President Trump’s re-election campaign, in 2016 she said that he did not represent her.

In her message supporting Trump in Miami, without alluding to the President´s attacks to the island's politicians and the attempts to stop relief funds, González mentioned the "$ 42 billion" that allocated to mitigate the disaster caused by hurricane María. The actual figure is closer to $ 49 billion.

She also said that she took into account "the creation of more than six million new employees," the drop in unemployment and that Latinos have been able to move forward “under this administration."

But, she did not say if she discussed with Pence those false allegations made by Trump and the Vice President himself about having allocated $ 91 billion in disaster relief funds to Puerto Rico.

Trump has also rejected statehood for Puerto Rico.