A week and a half after the arrests of two high-ranking officials and eight consecutive days of protests, the permanence of Ricardo Rosselló Nevares in the governor's chair has become an obstacle that threatens the continuity of projects necessary for the island´s reconstruction, said Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González.

The uncertainty surrounding the government will have a direct impact on the island's economic development, as well as on the speed to release already approved federal allocations, she said. The magnitude of the impact will depend on when and how the governor steps down, she added.

"We are going through a critical moment, which I compare to the hurricane (María). Every action generated in Congress has to be for the people, to secure the resources and the disbursements. We don't have time to explain if the island has a government or not," González said.

Rather than helping the island, by refusing to leave office, the governor has become a distraction, González said.

"No one has the right to hijack the aspirations of the people because of personal ambitions or decisions. The island has to move forward with strength of heart, with faith, with hope, with an unbridled desire to move forward," she said.

González joined Friday the chorus of leaders calling for Rosselló Nevares to resign in the wake of a leaked profane and degrading chat between the governor and his top aides targetting women, gays, political opponents, and colleagues, among others, and the arrests of the Secretary of Education, the head of the Health Insurance Administration and four ex-contractors.

These events caused outrage in the people which translated into eight consecutive days of mass demonstrations near La Fortaleza. Likewise, several sectors have demanded that the Legislative Assembly investigate the governor.

González denied having changed her mind about the governor's departure or that her request for his resignation were an action motivated by political aspirations siding the people's claim.

On the contrary, she said that she asked Rosselló Nevares to step down in a private conversation the day after he arrived on the island after canceling his vacations in Europe, but she did not make a public claim because she wanted to "give him space for reflection."

"Based on recent events, the arrests, the chat, the political leadership must assume its responsibility. I assumed mine and one can't just make these decisions thinking on the electoral process," he said.

"I couldn't stay on the sidelines of events that are undermining and hijacking the aspirations of the people of Puerto Rico and their recovery," she added.

For the official, thegovernor cannot continue clinging to his chair without considering the impact this has beyond the political sphere.

"No one is making decisions in government agencies, in the granting of permits, in day-to-day operations. Management and private investment with the governing body have been disrupted. That is a reality, there is an economic consequence here," González expressed, thus knocking down the image the Rosselló Nevares administration wanted to project that the government was functioning normally last week.

González indicated that she has not spoken with the governor in a week, however, she noted that she speaks “daily” with legislative leaders.

Despite limited communication with the governor, González said the decision to stay at La Fortaleza has been Rosselló Nevares' own.

"The governor, at this moment, is in survival mode, and when that happens, the reason why we were elected is lost," she said.

González limited herself to say that conversations with the legislative leadership to identify who could become Secretary of State "continue," a search reportedly in the focus of the New Progressive Party (PNP) leadership.

The Commonwealth Constitution establishes that the Secretary of State would be the successor of the governor if he resigned or were removed from office.

González said she and "other very capable leaders" of the PNP would be available to assume the presidency of the PNP after Rosselló's departure.

However, she was not categorical in indicating whether she would run for governor in the 2020 elections.