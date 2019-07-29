Federal judge Francisco Besosa granted additional time for the prosecution and defense of two of the three defendants to negotiate guilty plea agreements in the case of Puerto Rico´s Legislature “ghost” contracts.

According to Besosa's order, issued Friday, the motion to extend the deadline was submitted by the U.S. Attorney´s Office.

Besosa granted until August 5, after originally setting July 26 as the deadline for Ángel Figueroa Cruz, former Executive Director of the Senate Office of Governmental Affairs; Isoel Sánchez Santiago, incorporated International Legislative and Governmental Consulting Group (ILGCG), and Chrystal Robles Báez, incorporated Global Instant Consulting Group (GICG) to enter guilty plea agreements.

Robles Báez's attorney, Melanie Carrillo, told El Nuevo Día yesterday that she does not rule out any possibility right now.

"You always have to consider the offers," Carrillo said, without going into the details of the negotiation.

She did make clear that her client will not cooperate with the authorities. "I can assure you that," she said.

It was not possible to contact Sánchez Santiago's attorney, Jason González, yesterday.

Besosa's order extends the deadline for Robles Báez and Sánchez Santiago.

The document does not include the name of Figueroa Cruz. His attorney indicated after a hearing last June 28 that he did not receive an offer.

Later, attorney Juan Ramón Acevedo joined Figueroa Cruz’s legal defense and requested to postpone the trial.

In his order dated Friday, Besosa indicated that "the trial remains on schedule August 7". The prosecution anticipated that it will present 30 witnesses if the case goes to trial.

The three defendants face charges for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

These were the first federal charges associated with the investigation into ghost contracts within the Puerto Rico Senate and House of Representatives, which started with the resignation of former representative Samuel Pagan and complaints of a former employee, Luis Hiram Delgado.

According to Rosa Emilia Rodríguez, U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, Robles Báes “on numerous occasions certified and requested payments indicating that she had attended the Office of Governmental Affairs to provide professional services as detailed in the two GICG contracts, when in fact on those days the defendant did not attend the Office of Governmental Affairs or provide professional services.”