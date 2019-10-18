The almost 100,000 Puerto Rican special education students, must be a priority in the budget distribution of an agency that is the largest recipient of funds.

The Oversight Board allocated $ 50.3 million to the Special Education Program which will now allow these students to access transportation, therapies and other services to which they are entitled. But the State is still far from doing justice to these children with special needs.



The Education Department anticipated that funds authorized by the Board, as a result of the agency´s budget items redistribution are insufficient to cover the program operations until May 2020. This denotes the Department's unwillingness to fulfill its duty, which looks like a problem in setting priorities in the agency.

Special Education services are not optional. The State has a constitutional responsibility to provide free education to every child in Puerto Rico. Providing special resources and the tools they need, makes that right accessible to children with functional diversity.

Students with special needs can progress and in some cases, they have more independent and productive lives if they have the specialists, equipment, and services necessary for them to achieve that level of improvement. On the contrary, the lack of such resources pushes them to greater marginalization and, sometimes, even worsen their condition.

This new allocation, due to the Board’s intervention, comes after the Department reported, one month after the fiscal year started, that the allocation to the Special Education Department was below its needs. Education also warned that services were at risk of being limited or paralyzed.

In response to this complaint, the Board urged the agency to justify, with data and evidence, its request for more funds. The entity had already said that the Department had a surplus it didn’t use for four years, between 2014-2018. The surplus totaled $ 11,352,795. Education asked for $ 53 million, but could only justify the figure finally approved: $ 50.3 million.

Inaccurate estimates not only affect services to the most vulnerable population of the state education system but further undermine the climate of mistrust that has once again overshadowed the Education Department. After former secretary Julia Keleher was indicted at the federal level in July on charges of embezzlement of more than $ 13 million in public funds, the federal government froze $ 1,535 billion until the agency appoints a trustee. Education made that measure public just two weeks ago and recommended for the Board to take over that role. However, the agency seems to be sending mixed signals. The Board said they have not received a formal request from Education. At the same time, Education has just issued a Request for Proposals to select and appoint the trustee.

Meanwhile, this week, the governor created an interagency group to determine how long Special Education can operate with the money allocated and how much more it would need. The move seems to recognize deficiencies in handling funds within the Education Department.

Special education students represent one-third of the 295,851 students in the public education system. There is no justification for this Education historical failure with these students´ rights, as has been broadly documented under the Rosa Lydia Vélez Class Action.