On appearing yesterday at the Police Headquarters, former Treasury Secretary Raúl Maldonado Gautier and his son Raúl Maldonado Nieves questioned the reasons for the investigation that La Uniformada (Puerto Rico Police Department) is conducting into his gun license and said he feared for his safety.

As part of the investigation focused on Maldonado Nieves, they both went to the Police Weapons Division along with their lawyer Mayra López Mulero and the lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) William Ramírez and Fermín Arraiza.

"We know we have the whole state against us. We are taking preventive measures," said Maldonado Gautier, who had not made public statements since Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares asked his resignation.

“Do you believe that everything going on is related to the government?”, he was asked upon his arrival at the Police Headquarters in Hato Rey.

"Obviously, to those who say loyalty is more important and who say they are going to rip heads off," the former official replied.

He alluded to the statements made last week by the Deputy Chief of Staff Erik Rolón and by the Secretary of Public Affairs at la Fortaleza Anthony Maceira.

Maldonado Gautier was not summoned but decided to go with his son. "It is very important (to be present) because we have seen these attacks against him. Today it is him and tomorrow, all of you," he said.

Yesterday, López Mulero asked the Police to explain the grounds for the investigation. Neither Agent Edgardo Díaz nor Lieutenant Johnny Acevedo were able to present a copy of the protocol that La Uniformada announced had activated or a psychiatrist´s diagnosis as criteria to determine that Maldonado Nieves was "unstable."

The attorney explained that her request sought to find about the criteria used to establish that this process "is not arbitrary, capricious, abusive, or it does not constitute persecution against a citizen because the state does not like what he said on social media."

"I ask them if this procedure was activated only by the exclusive discretion of the commissioner (Henry Escalera) and if they understand that Law 404 (Weapons Act) gives that power to the commissioner, and they said yes ... The next thing I said was: 'the conversation is over. I have nothing to discuss with you,'" López Mulero said.

"This is unheard of, it has no justification and this will explode in the face of those who have promoted this type of procedure to try to silence the voice of people who have done nothing but denouncing illegal acts by officials who are part of an administration and who have sworn into office proclaiming transparency and ensuring zero tolerance for corruption," she added.

Police Commissioner Henry Escalera said Maldonado Nieves had not been summoned yesterday, but to appear last week. The former Treasury Secretary´s son said he had excused himself with agent Díaz and agreed that he would go yesterday at 10:00 a.m.

Last week, Escalera confirmed that the investigation began after Maldonado Nieves made "statements in several media denoting an attitude that could project instability, including expressions directed straight to the governor."

Maldonado accused the government, including Rosselló Nevares, of corruption after the governor dismisses his father just the day he denounced irregularities within the Treasury Department.

"This is a completely arbitrary investigation. There is no way in the history of this island that this could ever happen. Why the list with my weapons was leaked from here?" Maldonado Nieves said yesterday in referring to reports alleging he has 16 firearms registered with the Police.

When asked who was responsible for releasing that information, Maldonado Nieves replied: "La Fortaleza."

Besides, when asked if he feared for his safety he answered: “Yes.”

Meanwhile, police officers asked former Treasury Secretary to sign the delivery of the license that allows some government officials to carry firearms.

According to López Mulero, the Police might be behind the information regarding Maldonado Nieves' firearms registry because it´s them “who have that information.” “If he didn't give that instruction (Escalera), he has to answer as he is the Commissioner. We're going to find out who did it," she said.

Although the Police Commissioner did not talk to reporters at the Police headquarters, he said earlier in a radio interview (WKAQ that he is trying to identify how that information was published.

Escalera said he did not authorize that and ordered an internal investigation to determine if that was done by an employee. He added that “there will be consequences.”

Unfortunate "expressions"

Rosselló Nevares described as "unfortunate" the expressions of Maldonado Gautier, who was also the government chief financial officer and director of the Office of Management and Budget.

"My government does not persecute anyone. In fact, I have respect for the work that Raúl Maldonado did in our administration. The actions that were taken, they were taken considering that they were in the best interest of the people of Puerto Rico. That does not imply any action against Mr. Maldonado," the governor said during an afternoon press conference.

"He (Maldonado Gautier) knows very well - as part of our government - that our government is one of openness, that it does not persecute anyone,” Rosselló added while statingthat his government respects everyone´s rights and that persecution is by no means related to any of the actions taken by his administration.

On the other hand, Ramírez, director of the American Civil Liberties Union, indicated that this situation contrasts with the transparency goals set in the Police Reform.

"This brings us back to square one... It is to use police power against those who protest against the government," Ramírez said.

"(Maldonado Nieves) used foul, non-violent words. The governor did use violent words against the (U.S.) President and he was not investigated. They have to judge them equally," he said.

Meanwhile, the Civil Rights Commission recalled that, in a study published two months ago, that body had warned about situations like this in the Police.

"We are concerned about the possibility that there is a pattern in the Police, so what happened in the past few days cannot be seen as an isolated case," said Civil Rights Commission chair Hiram Meléndez Juarbe.

"In our system of law, officials of the Puerto Rico Police Department must refrain from engaging in conduct, practices, or expressions that have the effect of dissuading the exercise of civil liberties and the rights to freedom of expression and association," Meléndez Juarbe noted.